Itihaas: Brandwagon

Questions:



1. Jane Mallory, singer and actor is known for her role in movies such as Death on the Nile, Evil Under the Sun and Don Juan. She has been a long time supporter of the Burmese democracy movement, leading a protest march at the Cannes Film festival this year. What is her biggest contribution to the world of bags?



2. Which brand is well known for its line of bags named after the classic French bread Baguette?



3. Which brand known for its strong Swiss roots was originally founded in London by Hans Wilsdorf and his brother-in-law Alfred Davis as ‘Wilsdorft and Davis’?



4. Which luxury brand has to its credit the invention of the trench coat as well as the gabardine fabric?



5. Armani has created several sub brands. What is the difference between Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani?



6. The Hermes Kelly bag with its classic lines is an ultimate style statement. Why is the bag so named?



7. Fendi, Donna Karan, Givenchy, Hublot, Mercier, Berluti are among the 60 marquee brands owned by one luxury house. Which one?



8. The founder of which brand spent his initial years in London working at the Savoy hotel before returning to his native Florence in 1921 to open a leather goods store?



9. Sotirios Voulgaris who comes from an ancient family of Greek silversmiths founded which luxury brand?



10. Identify this person and the brand: He had 13 siblings. The family was so poor that they could afford to buy shoes for his sisters to celebrate their first communion. He made his first set of shoes for his sisters by borrowing materials from the local cobbler?



Answers:



1. Jane Mallory Birkin gave her name to Birkin bags.



2. Fendi. The Baguette was designed to be like a piece of clothing



3. Rolex



4. Burberry



5. Giorgio Armani is the most premium brand of Armani and is targeted at 35-50 age group. Emporio Armani is targeted as younger age group of 25-35, have more contemporary designs and are more affordable than Giorgio Armani



6. It is named after Grace Kelly, the actress and Princess of Monaco



7. LVMH



8. Gucci. Guccio Gucci is the founded the luxury brand



9. Bvlgari



10. Salvatore Ferragamo



