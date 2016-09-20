Ask and ye shall have: Crowdfunding in India

What’s a great idea without the capital to bring your dream to fruition? If you’re really lucky, you’re already rolling in cash to fund your new venture. Otherwise, you can always hope to catch the eye of an angel investor or venture capitalist, or perhaps charm a bank into giving you a loan. Or, of course, you can free yourself of such shackles and go online.



The Oxford defines crowdfunding as “the practice of funding a project or venture by raising money from a large number of people who each contribute a relatively small amount, typically via the internet.” Sounds like a great idea, but over the years, crowdfunding has sometimes been derided by many as “cyber begging.” Hardly surprising, considering that people have used it to fund their weddings and redecorate their houses. However, it has also funded famous “serious” projects including the Pebble smartwatch, the Sondors electric bike and the Oculus Rift VR headset. Crowdfunding has also raised money for numerous non-profits, social causes and individual projects. Some great examples of crowdfunding being used for social good is the Open Hand Project, a low-cost 3D-printed prosthetic hand, as well as, closer to home, the Teach for India campaign to address education inequality and Menstrupedia, a friendly, taboo-free guide to menstruation.



Crowdfunding is taking baby steps in India, but it is very much an option. The question is, where does one to go set up a crowdfunding campaign? Provided that you have all the legal ends tied up, there are plenty of options. We’ve listed some, in no particular order.



Ketto.org calls itself Asia’s most-visited crowdfunding platform, open to fundraising campaigns for social, creative and personal projects by NGOs, non-profits, charities and individuals. Setting up a campaign is free, and there are no penalties for not meeting your target. Ketto takes a cut of 6 per cent, plus payment gateway charges and applicable service tax.



Bitgiving.com ‘enables artists, engineers, and creators of all kinds to come together in a bid to raise funds online and share their stories’. They don’t, however, encourage campaigns with personal goals. Starting a campaign is free, and Bitgiving’s cut is 6 per cent for social campaigns, and 8 per cent for creative and entrepreneurial ones; for the latter, it goes up to 10 per cent if the funding target is not met.



Milaap.org is the platform to ‘raise funds for personal causes, loved ones, charities and more’. They are open to a variety of campaigns, including for medical expenses, education needs, emergencies and natural disasters, arts, documentaries and more. Setting up a campaign is free, and the platform charges 5 per cent for a basic do-it-yourself campaign and 8 per cent for an assisted campaign, in addition to payment gateway fees of 2 to 3 per cent. Milaap accepts donations from across the world.



Wishberry.in calls itself India’s most successful crowdfunding platform for independent creative artists, open to campaigns that fall under the categories of film, art, comics, design, music, dance photography, publishing and theatre. It asks that projects must be unique, and have a prototype or work-in-progress to showcase. Unlike the others, Wishberry is not a do-it-yourself platform; instead, it works with campaign creators to perfect their crowdfunding strategy. For this, they charge a Rs 3,500 consultation fee. Wishberry also charges a 10 per cent commission if you meet your target goal. An optional digital marketing and PR service is available for Rs 35,000 per month. You get 60 days to meet your project goal, and as it works on an all-or-nothing principle, if you fail to meet your goal, donors get their money back and you get nothing. However, the platform has a high success rate, about 70 per cent.



