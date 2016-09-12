Apple with Superb Features

The technology world suffers from an extreme attention deficit hyperactivity Yet no device has so besotted its collective conscience every single year since 2007 than the Apple iPhone. Samsung and a few others may have crashed the Apple profit party to a degree of late but the magic and legendary reality distortion field of the iPhone genus endures. Borne by Apple’s pedigree to deliver revolutionary, cult products and buoyed by breathless media excess and social media chatter, the iPhone continues to charm and fascinate long before and after it is launch. So it was this year as well. Here’s a reality check about what’s new and what’s to rue about the latest offerings from Cupertino.



Apple has bumped up the cameras on both models. The new 12MP rear shooter includes optical image stabilisation, a larger ƒ/1.8 aperture, and 6-element lens. iPhone 7 Plus adds a 12MP telephoto camera as well to provide an optical zoom at two times and a digital zoom up to 10 times for photos. Later this year, this dual camera phone will also to deliver a new depth-of-field effect (where the subject is sharply in focus and the background is soft and diffused) via a software enhancement. An upgraded Quad-LED flash promises to produce 50 per cent brighter images that the one previous generation. The front camera on both the new phones will be 7MP snapper with an ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilisation.



And it’s now waterproof



The God phone is now finally splash, water and dust resistant. Re-engineered and sealed tight at all corners and quarters to meet the much vaulted IP67 rating, the iPhone 7 can not only shrug off liquid spills, sprinkles, and splatters but also underwater dunkings and sudden deluges. Dust won't mar the phone either now as there are no holes for any grime and grit to lurk in.



Honey, I’m the new home button



Don’t been fooled by the rotund sameness of the iPhone 7’s home button. The new one is a pressure-sensitive home button and carries taptic feedback. This means that along with fingerprint patterns for security, it can detect how hard you’re pressing it and adjust its feedback with vibrations. Duplicating the technology called Force Touch found in the touchpad on the new MacBooks, the solid state home button now, therefore, can be used for messages, notifications, ringtones and Quick Actions.



With a new processor and more memory



The iPhone 7 promises to scorch the competition with an all-new A10 processor that has been conjured and cooked in its own labs. The quad-core beast boasts two high-performance cores which are 40 per cent quicker than the already fleet-footed chip embedded in the current iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models. The two remaining cores in the new processor have been designed to consume up to 1/5th the power of the more vigorous cores. The secondary set will be employed in less intensive computing tasks to help conserve battery life. Battery life itself has been upped to last at least 2 hours more than the 6S.



While the 4.7-inch display continues to sport a 1334x750 resolution, 326ppi pixel density display of the 6S model, the brightness has been hugely enhanced for better readability in sunlight. The 16GB model is being knocked off the shelves. Minimum onboard storage will now be 32GB. At the top end now will be a model with a whopping 256GB of storage.



Where’s the headphone jack?



What Apple has--shockingly for most users and industry folk alike--purposefully omitted in this iPhone is the traditional 3.5-inch earphone jack. Instead, the iPhone 7’s new EarPods headphones now connect through its power connector port, termed the Lightning connector. The conventional headphone jack, which is considered analogue technology by the company, was removed to pack more technology into the phone instead. An accompanying 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, however, will allow customers to use old headphones and accessories. The iPhone 7 instead gets stereo speakers--one at the bottom and other at the top--to emanate sound that is twice as loud as previous iPhones. Apple has also introduced a new set of twin, funky-looking AirPods that connect wirelessly through auto-pairing over bluetooth.



But it looks the same!



Yeah, sort of. While the iPhone 7 carries forward the same design, lines, and curves of the iPhone 6--nay, the last three generations--the iPhone 7 Plus gets a bigger camera bump to accommodate its dual camera setup. The linear plastic channels on the back of the phone have now vanished. And there is no cavity for a headphone jack. Other than that, both the new iPhone models this year get two all-new finishes: an anodised matte black facade and a high-gloss jet black look. While the matte is alluring and stunning, the sheeny-shiny one is bound to be a fingerprint magnet if used without a case. The white, gold and rose gold continue as before while the space gray option has been killed off.



Pricing for the base iPhone 7 model has been set at Rs.60,000. The phones are slated to launch in India on October 7, 2016.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



