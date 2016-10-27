Airwil Infra unveils 200 Villa offering Conac In Noida

Airwil Infra has unveiled its newest offering ‘Conac’, which is to be developed at sector 113, Noida. The company that aims to redefine the meaning of luxurious living and with almost two decades of real estate experience, says that with demand of villa living skyrocketing and supply being relatively short, the new project will bring the much-needed supply of modern villa living to the Noida real estate market. Conac is also said to be enjoying superior connectivity and high-end amenities.



The project offers 200 villas in total based on modernised architecture. Units are available in three sizes; 100 sq yd or 1,925 sq ft, 150 sq yd or 3,240 sq ft and 200 sq yd or 4,035 sq ft.



The project will host 60 villas of 100 sq yd size that will offer 3BHK+servant room+lounge, 120 villas of 150 sq yd in size with 4 BHK+servant room+lawn+terrace garden and 20 villas of 200 sq yd in size with 5 BHK+study+servant room+lounge+terrace garden+lawn.



The BSP for the 100 sq yd property is Rs 1.48 crore, Rs 2.49 crore for 150 sq yd unit and Rs 3.10 crore for the biggest unit size of 200 sq yd. “With a unique mix of offerings, the project boasts of strategic connectivity with multiple locational advantages. The project will be located bang on a 45 meter wide road, which is directly connected to the FNG Expressway. The roadways advantage is further boosted with the project being in proximity to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, NH 24 and Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway. Proposed metro station will be approachable at a distance less than a kilometer. The civic infrastructure is well in place with schools, hospitals, universities, shopping malls, banks and golf course; up and running,” the company claimed.



“Public transport options along with the presence of ISBT Noida makes the region a complete habitat. The in-house project amenities have been planned kipping in mind, the lavish needs and desires of the future residents. The project has a huge green belt on its front and will offer a series of amenities such as Shopping plaza, Club, Restaurant, Gymnasium, Aerobic centre, Spa facility, Squash court, Mini Theatre, Saloon, Lounge, Multipurpose Hall, Banquet Hall, Swimming Pool and a Park. The project is planned to be delivered by December, 2020,” it added.



Vikash Bhagat, director, Airwil Infra said, “We have come out with our newest offering, Conac, keeping in mind the luxurious demand of Noida which has remained much untapped. Modern day buyers wish for an independent home along with lavish features offered at their door step. We wish to make this dream come true for all our residents. Apart from world class amenities, we have chosen a strategically connected location with a complete habitat in place so as to allow easy commuting and better capital appreciation in near future.”



