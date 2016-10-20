6 signs it’s time for a furniture upgrade

It is impossible to design or redecorate a space without the right furniture. Not only do the right pieces help to strike a balance between functionality and style they also transform your home into a cozy place to which you want to return. Often when it comes to keeping up with current trends, people are quick to replace and upgrade electronic devices and automobiles. For some reason furniture usually makes it to the bottom of the list. Contrary to popular belief, furniture doesn’t last forever.



Who hasn’t encountered a stained coffee table or a saggy sofa that’s clearly past its prime? Just like a beloved gadget, your furniture and accessories too come with an expiry date. It might be time to take a good look around at the furniture in your home and see if it’s time for an upgrade.



Your furniture has an expiry date



We tend to overlook things that are right in front of us and that we see every day. Habit breeds monotony and the furniture in our homes is proof of that. Years after being purchased they have become a permanent fixture in your home. The tired sofa in your living room has probably been standing in the same spot for years and while you may not have paid it much notice in recent times its condition cannot have escaped the attention of your guests. Everyone seems to know when it’s time to replace your milk or your makeup, but how do you tell when it’s time to replace a table? A piece of good furniture should, on average, last between eight to ten years, but there are times when you might want to upgrade sooner. Don’t wait until the couch upholstery is torn or a table starts missing a leg. Speak to a designer or home décor expert to learn how soon you should replace common use items.



Invest in comfort and technology



It is furniture that makes a home. In the long run comfort always trumps style. In fact research has proven that employees who are allotted uncomfortable office seats tend to be less productive at work and report low job satisfaction. It only stands to reason that this rule applies to home furniture as well. While comfort is key it is important to look for modern pieces of furniture that promote ergonomic health. Often when we think of ergonomic furniture the image of ugly office chairs come to mind. These days there are numerous stylish and custom made home furniture available that provides plenty of comfort and helps to relieve all kinds of health issues, providing lumbar support and improving your posture.



Make your space stylish



Décor and design trends change constantly; Marsala was the colour of 2015 whereas Pantone colours of the year are Rose Quartz and Serenity. While people are open to redesigning their entire work or living area to reflect current trends, furniture is one aesthetic that is often neglected. We fail to see that the old rickety chair or the faded sofa may not go well withthe re-furbished space. In today’s contemporary times, technologically driven furniture designs have transformed the Indian decor market. New additions like radical, flexible and floating furniture have introduced the new era of modular designs. They have changed the way space can be perceived and have brought ergonomics to our daily lives. While upgrading your furniture can be a very good idea for a transformational change, it can also become a motivational factor for others to follow. Knowledge on decor and interior coupled with skilful execution define influencers. Hence, it can be a good option to share a few décor lessons and ideas with your social circle.







It’s cheaper to upgrade than repair



Many may question the purchase of new furniture, because of the costs involved. The answer is quite simple. The time and money one spends on repairing existing furniture is considerably more than changing it — replacement becomes an economical choice. A myth that definitely needs to be busted is that quality furniture is costly; today there are various pocket-friendly options that are superior in both function and design.



Good design boosts productivity



Recently there has been a lot of talk about modern workspaces and making surroundings employee efficient. If workplaces still provide just rudimentary decor — a computer table and an uncomfortable chair, then it is time to redesign the layout of your office. Sure, employees can survive with old and unstable furniture, but this has a massive impact on their productivity and performance. Studies also say that the right office furniture can improve cooperation and collaboration between employees. While, workplaces face challenges in terms of productivity, home spaces are affected by changes in mood. At the end of a long day, one wants to enter a house that is cheerful and welcoming, as opposed to dark and gloomy. A cosy home is an amalgamation of the right colour, accessories and furniture.



Opt for a sustainable lifestyle



One does not need to be a super hero to save the planet. Opting for a green and sustainable lifestyle does not only mean recycling plastic and papers or opting for reusable shopping bags, but it could also be something as concious as the kind of furniture you purchase. Many of us do not realise that our furniture can also contribute towards a sustainable lifestyle and hence the furniture we use is probably the biggest green offender in our lives. Today, furniture not only sports cutting-edge style, but is designed and manufactured keeping the interests of the planet in mind. It helps reduce carbon footprint and natural resource consumption. However, safeguarding the environment does not mean a drab home or office, sustainable furniture today is also extremely stylish and keeping with the current design trends. While there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to upgrading your furniture and deciding to revamp your living space it will help to keep these pointers in mind.



The author is director, Vector Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd.



