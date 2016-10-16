LoginRegister
Selection norms for top posts in PSU banks toughened

By Subhash Narayan Oct 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Jobs

The Bank Board Bureau (BBB) interviewed 45 candidates but found only nine suitable

The government is getting stricter in selecting candidates for the top job in public sector banks. This year only 9 candidates were recruited as executive directors against 19 vacancies.

The Bank Board Bureau (BBB) interviewed 45 candidates but found only nine suitable. The new process aims to professionalise and depoliticise the appointme­nt process for banks saddled bad assets.

A senior finance ministry official said some of those who appeared for interview may get a second chance but only after correcting the shortcomings identified. The government will also be open to bring candidates from outside if these PSB employees fail to clear the benchmark. Banks have been told to hire outside candidates at competitive salaries for some sectors such as risk assessment and information and technology (IT).

BBB could play the role facilitator by bringing in a clutch of professionals to run the banks and empower its board. BBB has been formed to advise the government on top-level appointments at PSBs and help banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans. It is chaired by former comptroller and auditor general Vinod Rai.

“BBB has made a great start. But if stricter scrutiny makes appointments slow and difficult, a lot of talented professional could be roped into the fold of PSBs,” said an official.

The need for a change in appointment process was felt after the CBI found that the appointment of Syndicate Bank’s former CMD SK Jain was not appropriate. Jain was arrested for accepting a bribe and sacked in September 2014.

subhashnarayan@mydigitalfc.com

