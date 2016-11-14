Sebi begins recruitment drive to hire security official

Markets regulator Sebi has begun the recruitment process for hiring a security official, who will be responsible for strengthening security arrangements at its offices and residential premises.



Sebi will appoint a Security Coordinator, who will be responsible for planning, analysing and assisting in providing various security arrangements in the office buildings, supervising various electronic systems for security measures such as CCTV, fire detection, fire fighting systems, access control system, metal detector, monitoring of visitors.



The Officer would supervise the function of mailing desk and reception and verify dead stock inventory register at all the offices of Sebi. The person would be responsible for protocol, logistics and other arrangements for visits and meetings of senior officials of Sebi.



Sebi has invited applications from eligible persons for the post of Security Coordinator, who should have served at least 20 years in Indian Army or Navy or Air Force.



Besides, candidates who have served minimum 14 years through Short Service Commission and have six years of experience as Security Officer with banks, financial institution or any other reputed organisation are eligible for the post.



"The appointment for the post will be purely on contractual basis for an initial period of three years," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice adding interested candidates can send their applications by December 2, 2016.



