Around 50% firms don't assess employees' talents

Almost half of the Indian companies across sectors never use assessment tools to judge their employees’ talents. Even among those who use them, only 23 per cent use the tools for entry-level hiring, finds a study.The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)-MeritTrac study finds that 42 per cent of companies do not assess their employees’ talents. The research, conducted on 131 organisations across sectors including IT/ITeS, manufacturing and engineering, consulting, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), heavy industries and infrastructure, was meant to evaluate usage of scientific assessment during recruitment and workforce development.“Despite the large number of qualified candidates in the working age group in the country, the employability rates are still tottering at the 25 per cent mark. This calls for the need for businesses to understand who they are hiring and to be more vigilant regarding their fitment to job as well as to the organizational culture,” the study said.The study further found that majority of organisations (34 per cent) use assessment tools for managerial/supervisory jobs. These tools usually judge abilities, communication skills, domain knowledge, personality and behaviour. Only 23 per cent of the organisations use it for the entry-level hiring.Almost 55 per cent of the organisations do not objectively measure the impact of the assessment tools on business out of which 25 per cent do not measure the impact at all. Only 45 per cent validate this impact through usage of data.“The world today is no longer the one of yesteryears that we remember. Much has changed in the way businesses are conducted and the world itself is in a state of constant change. It, therefore, would be counterproductive for organisations to remain stuck in the best practices of say 2005 or 2010. Better and innovative metrics to measure employee performance are evolving, and organisations must be bold enough to change with the changing times,” said Achal Khanna, chief executive officer of SHRM India.“A lot has changed in the industry in the past 20 years. This has resulted in the increasing importance in assessing talent to ensure that the right candidate is hired. This research was borne out of this idea to understand the trend in adoption of tools to assess talents and the challenges organisations face,” said Ravi Panchanadan, chief executive officer of MeritTrac Services.Cost concerns and perception that the tools take more time are challenges in the path of adoption. Seventeen per cent of the respondents feel that cost considerations and inability to justify the return on investment (RoI) of the tool topped the list of challenges.Many organisations that do not leverage assessments, cost is a key measurement matrix for hiring decision. Due to lack of measurement of ROI, assessments are often looked upon as costs. This is followed by lack of management buy-in (12 per cent) and perception of it taking more time and energy (12 per cent). With attrition still at its high, organisations have still not been able to evaluate the loss to company (LTC) due to wrong hires. Organisations are unaware of the benefits of using assessment tools and the amount of resources that can be saved by employing the right assessments to hire the right candidate.However, the next big thing in assessments is expected to be the adoption of social media profiling tools for candidate screening, finds Panchanadan.The study found that 81 per cent of the respondents are likely to use it in the near future. Another 80 per cent of the respondents expressed the opinion about the willingness to use online simulations as part of assessment centres or standalone.However, organisations are yet to be completely comfortable with going mobile with their assessments and gamification for training purposes is also still to be fully adopted.