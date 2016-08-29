TCS recognised in leadership zones by Zinnov

India's Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, on Monday announced that it has been recognised in the leadership zones across several segments by a leading globalisation and market expansion advisory firm.



"TCS is the leading company in the Information Services segment and highly ranked in the 'Leadership Zones' of the education, publishing, broadcasting, and entertainment sectors, according to a new report in the Zinnov Global Media & Entertainment Service Providers (GSPR) Landscape Study.



The report is based on a comprehensive analysis of the people, business models, patents, capabilities, infrastructure, training, alliances, clients, and maturity and depth of services of leading global providers.



It is a first-of-its-kind study, enabling business leaders in the media & entertainment industry to make accurate and informed decisions regarding partner selection across geographies, in order to chart their digital journey.



"TCS is honored to be recognized as a global leader and preferred partner for the Media and Information Services industry," said Kamal Bhadada, president of communications, media and information services.



"We continue to innovate and heavily invest in next generation technologies to work side by side with our clients in successfully navigating their digital transformation journey," Kamal said.



