Seeing client-specific softness after Brexit: Infosys

IT services provider Infosys is seeing some “softness” in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.



Infosys will be in a better position by October to evaluate the impact of this on its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, chief financial officer Ranganath D Mavinakere said.



“We want to give a more accurate picture on guidance after we execute Q2,” he said, adding that he was confident growth in the second quarter would be better than the previous three months.



