LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Apple CEO says EU tax ruling ‘total political crap’

By Reuters Sep 01 2016 , Dublin

Tags: IT
The European Union’s imposition of a $14.5 billion back tax bill on Apple is “total political crap”, chief executive Tim Cook said in a newspaper interview on Thursday, and anti-US bias may have played a role.

Cook said he would fight closely with Ireland to overturn the ruling, which he said had “no basis in law or in fact”.

“No one did anything wrong here and we need to stand together. Ireland is being picked on and this is unacceptable,” Cook was quoted as saying by the Irish Independent.

Cook told the newspaper that bias against multinationals from the United States may have been a factor in the decision to impose the bill.

“I think that Apple was targeted here,” he said. “And I think that (anti-US sentiment) is one reason why we could have been targeted.”

“I think it's a desire to reallocate taxes that should be paid in the US to the EU,” he added.

Cook rejected accusation by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager that Apple paid just 0.005 per cent tax in Ireland in 2014.

“They just picked a number from I don't know where,” he said, adding that Apple pays 26 per cent per year on its global profits.

Cook said Apple was committed to expanding its operations in Ireland despite the ruling.

“I feel like Ireland stuck with Apple when it wasn't easy to stick with Apple and now we're sticking with Ireland,” he said.

In a separate interview on Thursday with Irish state broadcaster RTE, Cook said the EU decision was “maddening” and that he was very confident his appeal would succeed.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Crime & negligence
    Tough laws aside, we need awareness of endorsing misleading advertisements

    There is a difference between crime and negligence, particularly when it comes to misleading advertisements.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter