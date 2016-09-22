WhatsApp now seeks to allay fears of privacy

Defending its new data sharing policy, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi high court that once a user’s account is deleted, the information is also removed from the servers of the application.



The submission came while the court was the hearing a plea by two Indian students challenging the new policy of data sharing between the messaging giant and Facebook. The court will pronounce its order on September 23, two days before the policy is scheduled to be implemented. The submission came in response to a query by a bench of chief justice G Rohini and justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal as to whether user information is retained after account deletion.



The social networking sit-e’s submission was opposed by the petitioners, who have challenged WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, saying that as per the company’s affidavit, user information continues to be retained for a longer period of time.



Senior advocate Pratibha M Singh, appearing for petitioners Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi, told the court that while WhatsApp claims in its affidavit that it does not retain messages, the company has contradicted itself by saying it can keep messages for a longer period of time to improve performance.



WhatsApp had on September 14 opposed in high court the plea alleging that privacy of its users have been threatened by a new privacy policy announced by Facebook, saying regulations were in place and the latter does not have access to any data as it provides end-to-end encryption.



WhatsApp had made extensive changes to its privacy policy on August 25, the first time since it was acquired by Facebook, giving users the option of sharing their account information with the social network giant. The messaging service gave its users 30 days till September 25 to opt out of the policy.



Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for WhatsApp, told court that there are government regulations in place and the application does not share users’ private messages, contents, photos or data with Facebook.



Luthra also said that WhatsApp only shares a user’s name and the phone number with Facebook.



The plea had claimed, “The privacy policy is in stark contrast to the privacy policy existing from July 7, 2012. In its first revised modification on August 25, respondents (WhatsApp, Facebook Inc and Facebook India Online) have introduced this policy which severely compromises the rights of its users and makes the privacy rights of users completely vulnerable.”



The new policy, which comes into force from September 25, has sought to change the “most valuable, basic and essential feature” of WhatsApp, which commenced operations in 2010, by “unilaterally threatening to take away the protection to privacy of details and data of its users and sharing the same with Facebook and all its group companies including for the purpose of commercial advertising and marketing.”



The plea sought direction to prohibit WhatsApp, Facebook Inc and Facebook India Online from sharing, in any manner, the details and data of every kind of subscribers with any entity, including Facebook or its family of companies.



