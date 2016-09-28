LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Walmart, Flipkart may join to take on Amazon in India

By PTI Sep 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: IT-enabled services
World's largest retailer Walmart is said to be in advanced discussions to invest $1 billion for a minority stake in e-commerce major Flipkart, a move aimed at taking on their common rival Amazon in India.

Walmart and Flipkart are in discussions for forging an alliance, sources close to the development said.

Walmart in an emailed statement said: "As a policy, we do not comment on speculative reports." Flipkart spokesperson said: "It is our policy not to comment on rumours or speculations."

In June, Walmart had acquired 5 per cent stake in JD.Com, China's second-largest ecommerce marketplace for about USD 1.5 billion. Like India, China is also witnessing a strong growth in the e-commerce sector.

According to market watchers, the Flipkart-Walmart tie-up will help the companies compete strongly against US-based Amazon.

Amazon has committed about $5 billion towards its Indian business and is aggressively ramping up its supply and delivery operations.

Walmart had earlier established a retail joint venture in India with Bharti Group. However, Walmart eventually sold its stake to the partner.

While a deal with Walmart would give Flipkart additional capital to fight back, the US-based company would get wider access to India's booming e-commerce market and be able to challenge Amazon, like it does in their home market.

India is one of the world's fastest growing online commerce markets with reports pegging the potential to reach $30 billion by 2020.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p4-bottom-Anil170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome move
    The Sebi draft proposing changes in rating agencies has come at right time

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently circulated draft rules for changes in working practices followed by rating agencies.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Hi-touch is always better than hi-tech

Robotics and machine learning have been sending chills down the ...

Zehra Naqvi

The fountain of eternal youth

The pursuit of eternal youth is a multi-billion dollar industry ...

Shona Adhikari

Where Bhupen Khakhar rubs shoulders with Georgia O'Keeffe

The next India Art Fair (IAF) is scheduled to take ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter