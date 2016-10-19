VC funding in IT health sector touches $4.2b

Companies in the health IT sector attracted $1.25 billion global venture capital funding in the September quarter of this year. Thus the year-to-date venture capital funding in the sector reac­hed $4.2 billion, according to a report. According to the report, more than $4.2 billion has been raised through 463 deals so far this year, well ahead of the $3.6 billion raised during the same period in 2015.



“International funding deals continue to be strong, especially in China, boosting the overall total. The year 2016 is on pace to be the best fund-raising year for the sector,” Mercom Capital Group CEO and co-founder Raj Prabhu said.



There were 17 Indian healthcare IT companies that received venture capital funding in the September quarter. Some notable Indian transactions in the September quarter were Bangalore-based CureFit mobilising $15 million in series A funding from Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners, and IDG Ventures and Mumbai-based Heal Institute, raising up to $7.5 million from a group of investors, including Jaspal Bindra and Parth Jindal, son of JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal.



Globally, in the third quarter of this year, healthcare consumer-centric companies raised $851 million by way of 128 deals while healthcare practice-oriented companies secured 32 per cent of the funding with $404 million in 49 deals.



The top funded areas were mHealth apps with $253 million, telemedicine ($220 million), practice management solutions ($82 million), consulting ($77 million), mobile wireless ($75 million), wearables and sensors ($74 million), remote monitoring ($65 million) and payer solutions ($50 million).



