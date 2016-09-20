Peeling the internet onion to track the dark terror web

Alarmed by the threat of political Islam indoctrinating impressionable young Muslim minds across India, intelligence agencies are probing two sinister modes of communication -- the deep web and the dark web. Peering behind the looking glass, they are probing the shadowy shades of the internet, which allows these sympathisers to seamlessly conspire and indoctrinate people. These new instrumentalities of closed user group interface where caution is thrown to residual strands of paranoia is the new mode of stealth dialogue, where the fear of the known and unknown ceases to exist. The same below the surface web is being intercepted for coded communiqués from terror modules like the one that attacked the Uri 12 Brigade military camp. In fact, IB had given specific input to the Brigade commander on terrorist sightings across the LoC.



Unperturbed and unconcerned, toxic ideology slithers over cold pipes to spread the message of jihad. The IB and RAW using a coordinated unit under the aegis of IB are monitoring this kind of traffic, namely ascertaining which site is part of which web, who is talking to whom, what kind of messaging and communication is doing the rounds, among other things. Rana Banerji, ex special secretary in the cabinet secretariat, one of the foremost minds on this subject, told Financial Chronicle, “Agencies are sifting through communication across suspected sites and this goes beyond listening posts tuning into chatter, for it is the internet and its recesses which are proving to be far more dangerous vesting places.”



The world wide web is considered by many to be like an iceberg where only 10 per cent is now visible.



Surface or visible web is content that can be accessed using search engines like Google and Yahoo, which in any case is under constant surveillance by the government agencies. It is the ‘deep web’ or the invisible web where the real action is taking place.



Speaking to FC, former RAW chief AS Dulat said, “We are adequately prepared to deal with this menace. The NTRO has a key role to play in this.” In fact, the secretive National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), which is directly under the national security advisor in the PMO, is increasingly proving to be the minder of the deep and dark web using sophisticated monitoring equipment to ferret out vital clues from both the dark and deep web, sharing resources with IB and RAW on this sensitive beat.



Former IB director DC Pathak told FC, “As the nation’s technical intel agency, NTRO, tracks enemy activity in cyber space and also advises on critical information infrastructure protection which is now so important in the age of cyber warfare.” NTRO is particularly concerned with economic installations being attacked by unethical hackers like say the Indian power grid or a ‘spectacular’ attack on a refining complex or a nuclear site.



At almost 500 times the size of the surface web, the deep web’s potency as a communication tool with frightening implications is worrying for the agencies, particularly because it cannot be indexed by regular search engines. To keep track of these browsers, new software is being created to stay ahead of the curve.



In terms of indoctrination and recruitment, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Islamic State and by its Arabic acronym Daesh, which is a Salafi jihadist militant group that follows a fundamentalist Wahhabi doctrine of Sunni Islam, has been at the vanguard of internet usage. Further, NTRO’s off-the-air GSM monitoring device code named ‘fox’ is capable of picking up signals between cellphones and mobile towers within a radius of 2 km and has been used extensively in Kashmir valley.



Deep web -- also called deep net, invisible web or hidden web -- is distinct from dark web. The dark web is the encrypted network that exists between Tor (The onion router) servers and their clients, whereas deep web is simply the content of databases and other web services that for one reason or another cannot be indexed by conventional search engines. What you want to access are sites using the Tor hidden service protocol. It works over regular Tor (anonymity network), but instead of having your traffic routed from your computer and through an onion-like layer of servers, it stays within the Tor network.



It needs to be mentioned here that only deep web browser can help access the deep web. The most famous of these deep web browsers is called Tor and this is the one that is recommended if you’re looking to get onto the deep web. Downloads of Tor soared in August by almost 100 per cent as the general population became more and more concerned about their privacy amidst revelations about US and UK intelligence agencies monitoring web traffic.



The deepest layers of the deep web, a segment known as the dark web, contain content that has been intentionally concealed. The dark web can be defined as the portion of the deep web that can only be accessed through specialised browsers. A recent study found that 57 per cent of dark web is occupied by illegal content like pornography, illicit finances, drug hubs, weapons trafficking, counterfeit currency, terrorist communication and much more. Probably the most notorious example of these activities can be seen in The Silk Road website. To access material in the dark web, individuals use special software such as Tor or I2P (invisible internet project).



The US naval research laboratory initially created Tor as a tool for anonymously communicating online. It relies upon a network of volunteer computers to route users’ web traffic through a series of other users’ computers so that the traffic cannot be traced to the original user.



As another expert James Lewis has highlighted, “One of the characteristics of terrorist websites is their ability to manage rapid changes of internet addresses. When authorities force a site to move, informal networks based on chat rooms or e-mail inform the group's supporters of the new network address. The word of mouth system to distribute new addresses to audiences is very effective. It reinforces a sense of inclusion in the group and of success in defying the authorities.”



At the start of August, a whole bunch of hidden websites -- some saying as many as 50 per cent -- completely vanished off the deep web and this was linked to the take down of a hosting operation in Ireland. The Irish Independent reported that the US was seeking the extradition from Ireland of a man named Eric Eoin Marques, who is alleged to have been involved in distributing child pornography online.



