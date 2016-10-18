LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Overuse of social media hits office productivity

By FC Bureau Oct 18 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: IT-enabled services

Employees spend over 32% of their time on social media every day for personal work

The unrestricted usage of social media by employees is affecting workplace productivity at various companies and other organisations across the world, according to a recent study.

Employees spend more than 32 per cent of their time on social media every day for personal work, says the TeamLease world of work’ report.

According to the report, an average of 2.35 hours is spent accessing social media at work every day and 13 per cent of the total productivity is lost owing to the social media indulgence alone.

“Indulgence in social media and the resultant slacking is a testimony of pastimes getting more interesting than work.

“Hence rather than blindly instituting rules, organisations should get to the root cause of the misuse and devise policies that make work more challenging and the work culture more aspirational,” said Kunal Sen, senior vice-president, TeamLease Services.

As per the study, apart from loss of productivity, the extensive usage of social media by employees has also resulted in an increase in loss of confidential information, defamation, misinformation and employee solicitation.

According to the report, Facebook is the most visited social media platform. Out of the 62 per cent employees who accessed social media during working hours, nearly 83 per cent of them spend significant time browsing Facebook.

The report noted that the use of social media at workplace and resultant slackening has become very rampant.

Some employers have policies in place, and some are leveraging social media to their benefit, but most are clueless about how the menace could be handled, the report said.

The ‘Social media at workplace’ is the third in TeamLease survey series and was administered on human resources (HR) managers across sectors.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Warning signal
    The collapse of the pound indicates crucial changes in global economy

    In the first week of October, the British pound in a matter of minutes, slipped from 1.26 to a US dollar to 1.18 against the dollar.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter