Google unveils a bouquet of products for India market

Search giant Google unveiled a bouquet of products for India on its 18th birthday on Tuesday. New offering Google Station is a service that will give fast, reliable and secure wi-fi in malls and cafes. Video app YouTube Go is another product for the Indian market, which is notorious for slow internet speed. The new app allows users to save and watch videos in poor connectivity and share them with friends over bluetooth.



Commenting about Google Station, Caesar Sengupta, vice-president, next billion users at Google, said, “The goal is to give people many hot spots within a few minutes walk from their home, university, or workplace, unified by a simple login process that works across all of them.”



Google already offers free wi-hi access at 53 railway stations across the country and plans to scale up this to 100 by year-end. With its new products, Google aims to deepen its reach in the country where internet is growing exponentially. Sengupta said three new internet users are getting added every second in India.



He added that the company is focussing on three key areas — access, products and platforms — to provide a better and more inclusive online experience for users in India.



“So, we have been thinking about how to build products and services for this wave of new users — products that work for any level of connectivity, in local Indian languages, and across the devices that are most frequently used in India.”



Google also announced a group of tailored features for Chrome, like automatic optimising of pages when 2G-like networks are detected. These simplified pages load up to two times faster, saving more than 90 per cent of data usage. This data saver feature will now support videos as well, helping users save up to 67 per cent data. It will allow its users on a low-bandwidth connection to be able to choose and install an app through their mobile network or install it when the phone next connects to wi-fi.



Rajan Anandan, vice-president, India and Southeast Asia, said the company's vision is to make India a global hub of innovation and produce high quality mobile developers who will build not just for India but for the world.



He added that the company is partnering with government and organisations to bridge the digital education and gender divide.



