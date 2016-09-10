Survival of the fittest

More than 15 years ago, Indian insurance was opened to private players, setting a foreign direct investment (FDI) bar of 26 per cent. And despite the cap increasing to 49 per cent in March 2015, most players — save the top five in life insurance — are still struggling to remain afloat with negligible market share, high operating expenses and losses.Statistics back this cla­im. The top four private life insurers today constitute 65 per cent of the private insurance market, while the remaining 19 private insurers have a combined market share of 35 per cent. How’s that for contrast?Today, however, this $41 billion Indian life insurance and the $ 20 billion non-life sector are showing signs of consolidation. Consider this:# In a first of its kind, top private life insurers, Analjit Singh-promoted Max Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance, are about to merge to create a monolith insurer that would have assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1 lakh crore, an annual premium of Rs 25,500 crore and a valuation pegged at around Rs 65,000 crore.# In the non-life insurance space this June, HDFC Ergo General insurance company, promoted by mortgage lender HDFC, bought out L&T General Insurance for Rs 551 crore. This is a first buyout in the general insurance industry.Says Shashwat Sharma, partner, financial services at KPMG India: “In a few years from now, the industry will see development of few large national carriers who will focus on all geographies, all customers and all kind of products, while on the other hand, we will have local carriers focussing on specific geographies, specific customer segments and specific products.”There are several pain points that could trigger mergers and acquisitions in the sector — all of course for sheer survival. One of them is the insurance regulators’ plan to mandate all insurers with a 10-year history, to list on the stock exchanges. The regulator is of the view that listing would help them raise capital, as well as bring in tra­nsparency in their ope­rations, wh­ich at present are opaque.In addition, the insurance industry will move to a new risk-based solvency fr­amework by 2019, raising the capital requirements for smaller players. The evolving regulatory regime with new guidelines on distribution, management expenses and products emerging, will force a lot of players to reassess their market strategy in the coming times.Besides, both non-life and life insurance industries are faced with their own unique set of cha­l­le­nges. “Profitability, achi­eving new business growth and persistency will be the pain points for life insurers, but the most important will be product mix. The main issue in India is that 98 per cent of the life insurance products are investment and saving products while globally, insurance is all about protection and annuities. For the non-life insurance sector, the combined ratio (claims outgo and expenses) would be a pain point,” adds Sharma.Smaller players will need to rethink their entire str­ategy, focus on niche seg­me­nts and may become mo­re regional. The second option for them would be to exit by selling to larger players. A case in point is the recent sell out of L&T General Insurance. In the past, DLF and ING exited the insu­rance business in India, wh­ile a couple of more are in the process of selling their stakes.Swaraj Krishnan, former managing director and chi­ef executive officer of Mag­ma HDI General Insurance, echoes this point. “Definitely there is going to be a bifurcation and in few years from now, we would see some larger national players and some smaller regional players. Stiff competition among the non-life insurers is building up price pressures. Secondly, the need for additional capital will rise since the new risk-based solvency framework will come into effect from 2019. These could act as triggers for smaller players to consolidate."Kishore Biyani, promoter of Future Group that has a life and non-life insurance company (Future Generali India Insurance and Future Generali India Life Insurance) and who has in the past held talks with inve­stors, declined to give a detailed comment, “These are (any form of consolidation) strategic deci­s­ions that boa­rds of insurers will have to take.”Industry insiders, however, believe consolidation to be inevitable. Deepak Parekh, chairman HDFC, while announcing the me­rger with Max Life Insurance said, “Consolidation will create a large company, drive economies of scale, have a strong balance sheet and improve servicing standards. Currently, an inherent consolidation is already reflected in the market share of private players.”Speaking about the need to merge his insurance co­mpany with HDFC Life Insurance, Analjit Singh, executive chairman of Max Life Insurance had said, “I think the main trigger was that we have been waiting for new opportunities in the life insurance space. While we have supposedly the best performing agency model and also the most robust successful bank assurance model because of our extremely close working relationship with Axis Bank and Yes Bank, the question was how do we leap frog growth from here on?”That turned out to be a good question to ask. “So,” continued Singh, “you either had the option of staying where you are or you try to acquire or consolidate wi­th one or two smaller players and I do not see the clarity amongst the smaller pl­ayers about their own future. The other option was to go to the insurance company that sits above us, which is HDFC Life, with very important value system, work style and philosophy starting with Parekh and myself and our respective colleagues and companies. The homogeneity at that level is very strong.”Currently, there are 24 life insurance companies and 29 non-life insurance companies.The Indian insurance industry has been going through some choppy waters in recent years, struggling to grow at the projected rates. After the life insurance sector ope­ned up to private players, it grew at a CAGR of around 20 per cent between FY1 and FY16.However, this growth was a story of two phases: the CAGR was a staggering 31 per cent for the first nine years, followed by a much more modest growth of 4 per cent for the next six years. As a result, life insurance penetration in India has declined to levels similar to 10 years ago.While the non-life ins­urance industry has grown mo­re uniformly, at a CAGR of 15 per cent for the past 10 years, the relatively flat insurance penetration indicates that this has been more or less in line with economic growth rather th­an through increased penetration. The stunted growth has created a whole host of other issues, including expense inefficiencies and lower-than-expected profitability.In the last few years, while the bank-promoted life insurers namely ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance (Axis Bank is the distribution partner), Kotak Life insurance and PNB Metlife, have witnessed strong growth, those dependent on agents have witnessed a fall.For instance in 2015-16, Reliance Life (-25 per cent growth), Bajaj Allianz Life (-16 per cent growth), Birla Sunlife (-7 per cent gro­w­th), Exide Life (-15 per cent), Star Union Daiichi Life (-1 per cent), Aviva Life (-47), Future Generali (-7) and Aegon Religare Life (-34) witnessed negative growth.So while the industry has moved from high growth to negative growth and is now bouncing back, expenses of management of several life insurers are still in the red, much higher compared to international norms. Many life insurance companies have not been able to comply with the old management expense limits despite completing 12-15 years of operations.In its annual report 2014-15 released recently, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has said that it has initiated action against nine life insurers that were non-compliant with the expense of management limits und­er the rule 17 D of the Insurance Act.Indian insurers are the least profitable compared to their Asian peers. While they are operating at a margin of 10-15 per cent before expense over run, insurers in Asia are at 30-40 per cent profit margin. If you factor expenses over run, then the profit margins are low single digits.Therefore, it would be logical for many players wa­nting to achieve larger scale and ability to address different customer segments and achieve better synergy in expenses, thereby generating higher value for customers and shareholders.The other problem for life insurers are high policy lapses and policy surrenders impacting the flow of renewal premium. In addition, customers are more aware, have access to data and information and are no longer happy with 4-5 per cent returns offered on traditional insurance policies. Increasing customer pressure will force insurers to rethink their business mo­del, believe experts.Domestic life insurance in India currently accounts for less than 1.5 per cent of the world’s total insurance premiums and about 2 per cent of the world’s life insurance premiums, despite being the world’s second most populous nation. The country is the fifteenth largest insurance market in the world in terms of premium volume and has the potential to grow exponentially in the coming years.Explains J Hari Narayan, former chairman of Irdai: “The nature of insurance business is such that it demands bigger size (assets under management). The growth of life insurance industry is slowing down. Th­ose insurers that are promoted by banks have an edge over other insurers in terms of distribution. Sm­aller firms will fold up or look at merging to achieve economies of scale. I think in the next three to four years, there is space for around four to five large players.”He adds: “Promoters will ask themselves, how much money have I infused in the last several years and what will be my returns? If the shares of those that are getting listed do well after the merger, more insurers would look at the listing route.”Barring top players such ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance, most insurers are yet to wipe off their accumulated losses. They have been reporting accounting profits that are statutory profits, as per Indian accounting standards and still have accumulated losses.The few players that have done well include IC­ICI Prudential Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance and both plan to list. This week, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance got approval from the market regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO), the first by a life insurance firm.ICICI Bank will offload a 12.65 per cent stake in the company through the IPO, which could fetch Rs 5,000 crore. ICICI Pru Life’s issue will be the biggest IPO since Coal India’s Rs 15,200-crore IPO in October 2010 and among the 10 biggest ever in the domestic market.Life insurance industry is a capital-intensive business and insurers are required to infuse capital at regular intervals to fund both the new business st­rain, maintain solvency and expand infrastructure. The experience of the insurance markets globally indicates that companies in the life sector take seven to ten years to break-even, but in India true profits continue to evade life insurers despite being 10-12 years in the business.High growth and surging valuations of insurance co­m­­panies at the beginning of the century drove several domestic companies, retail giants, public sector banks and global insurance giants to sign up joint ventures for a foray in the life insurance business.Most Indian promoters believed they would make big bucks once the cap on foreign direct investment (FDI) was raised from the current 26 per cent to 49 per cent. But compulsions of coalition politics in the immediate past, has led to a decade of waiting period for the insurance bill becoming law.The insurance laws am­endment bill was approved in March 2015, lifting the foreign direct investment ceiling to 49 per cent from 26 per cent. TS Vijayan, chairman Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, says the insurance sector has received Rs 16,000 crore after the FDI cap was increased.However, despite overseas investors pumping Rs 16,000 crore higher FDI, this has only helped in the exchange of shares, with Indian shareholders making money in the process. As a result, capital deployed in the life insurance sector, including share premiums, fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 34,847 crore in the last financial year from Rs 35,681 crore in the year before.India’s insurable population is expected to be 750 million by 2020, and according to recent research estimates, over the next five years, the total life insurance premium market is estimated to touch the $100 billion-mark. Yet, despite this immense potential, life insurance penetration in India stands at only 2.6 per cent of GDP. This is considerably lower than other Asian peers. Besides lower literacy, life insurers have focused on selling Ulips and savings products rather than on protection products, which has also resulted in lower life insurance penetration.Similarly, over the last 10 years, the penetration of non-life insurance sector in the country remained steady in the range of 0.5-0.8 per cent. A key issue impinging the industry is its lack of underwriting discipline. The underwriting (operating) losses of non-life insurance continue to rise each year since privatisation.A recent Irdai annual report 2014-15 points out that the underwriting losses of the non-life insurance companies increased to Rs 10,127.32 crore in 2014-15 from Rs 7,641 crore in the previous year, an increase of 32.54 per cent in underwriting losses over previous year.This clearly shows that the focus of the general insurance sector in the last 15 years has been top line. Deep undercutting by domestic non-life insurance companies to grab high volume corporate business is ensuring that they continue to make underwriting losses. However, many non-life insurance companies continue to report net profits due to their investment book.Points out Rakesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer at Reliance General Insurance, “Once players get listed, they will need to have a viable model. Insurers will need to offer a value proposition for customers, which is where companies would perform differently. Hence innovation that is customer centric, will be the key to success for sustainable business performance.”Jain also has some good news. “I think there is scope for many new entrants to come as the market is growing rapidly. A country like Hong Kong has around 50 general insurers. Having said that any new entrant will have to create a value proposition, good products and good services. Those who are unable to do so will amalgamate. The India non-life insurance sector will grow at 15-20 per cent year-on-year and double every five years,” he predicts. Comes close what conventional wisdom is saying.