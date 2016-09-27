Rural death claims higher than urban

Lack of medical infrastructure, coupled with high incidence of fraud, has increased the number of death claims being reported from rural areas, data with life insurance companies reveal. States from the Northeast such as Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Assam, reported the highest incidence of death claims in the country, as per a study conducted by the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB).It examined 35.59 crore policies that brought 8.64 lakh death claims in 2013-14. The study, released this month and shared exclusively with FC, shows that Andhra Pradesh reported the highest claim incidence among the larger states.Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam and a few other North Eastern states had 30 to 35 per cent higher claim incidence than the national average, while Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha reported 20 to 35 per cent lower claim incidence than the national average.“Most districts figuring among the top-50 list by claim incidence fall in the hinterland. None of them cover major cities,” said the study. The claim incidence of top 50 districts (ranked by claim incidence) is 84 per cent higher than the national average (4.48 versus 2.43). Claim incidence is defined as the number of claims per 1000 life insurance policies.Sanket Kawatkar, principal and consulting actuary at Milliman (an international actuarial firm), told FC, “While cities have access to medical treatment and hospitals, these facilities are lacking in remote areas. Secondly, there is high incidence of fraud in rural areas. For instance, it is easy to get a fake death certificate. Since the claim amounts are low, life insurers do not want to spend large amounts on claim verification. Therefore, the claim ratios remain high from rural areas.”A majority of life insurance policyholders die of heart attack, which formed 32.1 per cent of the total deaths claims, the IIB study said.Interestingly, women reported 40 per cent lower claims than men (1.65 vs. 2.73). A study of the repudiation of claims showed that more repudiation was evident at higher levels of death benefit/sum assured.Agriculturists, house wives, women with unearned incomes, students and retired persons, saw higher claim repudiation, while the lowest repudiations were in the case of employees and professionals.Rajesh Dalmia, president, Institute of Actuaries of India told FC, “We have seen that people from the urban areas are more informed about their rights and honestly declare their pre-existing ailments while filling their proposal form, thus plugging the scope for claim repudiation. But in rural areas, farmers, housewives, students and retired people rely completely on their agents to fill their forms and in most cases the information furnished is incorrect. Fraudsters rely on such gullible and un-informed people and make them assign their policies in their name, which also leads to claim repudiation.”Heart ailments are the biggest source of worry for life insurance companies as they form a major chunk of death claims. “Compared to general population, the insured segment has higher percentage of deaths from heart ailments and motor vehicle accidents, whereas it has lower percentage of deaths due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” the study noted.