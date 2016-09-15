Proxy firms oppose non-compete fee in HDFC-Max merger

Proxy advisory firms have opposed payment of Rs 850 crore non-compete fee to Max Life Insurance promoters Analjit Singh and his family business for the merger of Max Life Insurance with HDFC Life Insurance and have asked shareholders to vote against the resolution due to non-disclosure and unfairness to the shareholders.Proxy firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), InGovern and Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES) are asking shareholders to vote against payment of non-compete fee.According to one of the terms of the merger between Max’s life insurance business (housed in Max Financial Services (MFSL) with HDFC Standard Life Insurance, the promoters of MFSL will be paid a non-compete fee aggregating Rs 850 crore over a three-year period, which both parties have agreed to as being an essential pre-condition to the merger. The payment of non-compete fees has been put to shareholders vote in MFSL postal ballot, which closes on September 24. MFSL’s promoters will not vote on this transaction -- allowing the majority of minority shareholders to voice their opinion. The results of voting by shareholders on the payment of non-compete fees will be known on September 27.Hetal Dalal, analyst at IiAS, said, “We have recommended voting against the resolution because the rationale for paying non-compete fees itself is unclear.After the merger, the promoters of MFSL will continue to hold a 6.5 per cent stake in the merged entity. The large stake by itself should act as a deterrent for MFSL’s promoters from starting a competing business in the life insurance industry.”Additionally, non-compete fees are being paid by the merged entity (HDFC Standard Life + Max’s life insurance business), which implies that MFSL’s minority shareholders (who will receive HDFC Standard Life’s shares) will bear part of the expenses. As non-compete fees, the promoters receive over Rs 100 per share in addition to the shares of the combined entity – which is a 21 per cent premium over the returns for non-promoter shareholders.”Dalal added: “MFSL’s management contends that the cash outflow on account of the non-compete fees is almost equal to the cash outflow that HDFC bears to buyback Axis Bank’s equity in the Max’s life insurance business. The contention is that if HDFC did not bear this expense, then the combined entity would have to. Therefore, there is, at some level, a ‘quid pro quo’ on the cash outflow. IiAS believes the transaction with Axis Bank is a commercial one, the terms of which were known at the time the merger was being negotiated. Therefore, the outflow to Axis Bank was inevitable, independent of whether the non-compete fees were paid or not.”Another proxy advisory firm SES has questioned if Singh and his family can claim the sole credit for growth of Max Life Insurance business. “Analjit Singh, his relatives and other private companies held by him, cannot claim credit for success. Max promoters cannot be treated differently and with preference. Applying the logic, benefit of Rs 850 crore must be passed to other Max Life shareholders as well. Thus, the claimants for MAX life are Axis Bank, Sumitomo and Max Financial services. If Axis and Sumitomo do not want to be part of the non-compete fees, then the entire amount must be paid to Max Financial and ultimately distributed to Max Financial shareholders rather than to Analjit Singh & family,” said Gaurav Bansal, research analyst at SES.Doubts have also been cast on the differences in valuation given to Max Life Insurance in a span of six months. In February, when Max Financial had sold 7.65 crore shares or 3.99 per cent stake in Max Life to Axis Bank for an aggregate consideration of Rs 76.56 crore as per the company’s announcement on stock exchange dated February 29, 2016, the whole Max Life insurance business was valued at about Rs 1,918 crore.“If the valuation of the company is only Rs 1,918 crore then isn’t the non-compete fee of Rs 850 crore very high? Also why is HDFC paying Rs 850 crore, which is 44 per cent of the total valuation to Analjit Singh and family? Or if that is not the case and non-compete fees is valued at fair price, then what has happened in six months that Max life’s valuation suddenly rose so high that a non-compete fees as high as 44 per cent of the total valuation be paid or was Axis bank sold the shares of Max Life at a lower valuation as Axis was the channel partner selling Max Policies. If that was the case then what will be role of Axis in the merged entity, given that the merged entity will have channel partner HDFC Bank,” he questions.Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director at InGovern Research Services, told FC, “The payment of non-compete fee is not justified and there is no logical and tenable explanation for payment of such a fee. By listing MFS, public shareholders were also made partners in the company and so if any consideration is to be paid toAnaljit Singh, the same should also be paid to other retail investors too.”If shareholders approve the payment of non-compete fees, then the next stages of the transaction will progress as planned. But if the resolution is defeated by shareholders, the Max group will be left with three choices: 1) accept the verdict of shareholders gracefully and proceed with the merger without receiving non-compete fees; 2) renegotiate the contours of the transaction, which may then delay themerger; 3) make this a deal breaker and walk away from the transaction entirely. “Will the Max group compromise on a market-changing opportunity that creates tremendous shareholder value, for the promoters’ personal gain? We hope not: it’s not in the nature of this group to be churlish. But we are jumping ahead, first let the voting take place,” Dalal said.Private life insurer HDFC Life and Analjit Singh promoted Max Group have finalised the merger of their life insurance businesses, with boards of both the companies approving the swap ratio, a transaction that would create the largest private life insurance company in the country with Rs 25,500 crore annual premium. The merged life insurance company will have a valuation of around Rs 65,000 crore.The board has approved swap ratio of 3:7. As per the agreed valuation and exchange ratio, the relative valuation of HDFC Life and Max Life would be 69 per cent and 31 per cent respectively, a company statement said.Post merger, HDFC will hold 42.5 per cent in the merged entity, Max Group will hold 6.6 per cent, Standard Life 24.1 per cent, Mitsui Sumitomo will hold 7.8 per cent, Axis Bank 1.2 per cent while others will hold around 18 per cent. Hence, foreign shareholding in merged entity will be 41.5 per cent.According to the approved plan, as a first step, Max Life will merge into Max Financial Services (a listed company). In the second step, this merged entity will demerge the life insurance undertaking into HDFC Life Insurance. In the third final step, Max Financial Services (holding non-life insurance business) will merge with Max India.Besides Analjit Singh, his affiliates who would receive the fee are Neelu Analjit Singh, Veer Singh, Tara Singh Vachani, Piya Singh, Max Ventures Investment Holdings, Pen Investments, Pivet Finances, Medicare Investments, Maxopp Investments, Maxpak Investment, Liquid Investment and Trading Company, Cheminvest, Boom Investments, Mohair Investment, Trading Co and PVT Investment.