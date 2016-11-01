Non-life premiums up 28% in first half of FY2017

Non-life premiums have grown 28 per cent in the first half of the ongoing financial year, driven by a spurt in motor sales, steady growth in health insurance and a higher offtake of crop insurance.In the half-year ending September 30, non-life gross direct premiums underwritten grew to Rs 60,270 crore, as against Rs 46, 965 crore in the year-ago period; the premiums grew by 86 per cent to Rs 14,950 crore this September, as against Rs 8,029.62 crore in the same month in 2015.“Motor insurance, health insurance and crop insurance were the main drivers for growth. August and September saw a spurt in the passenger car sales, and this was reflected in the growth of motor insurance. Health insurance has been growing steadily for the past six months at a rate of about 25 per cent, while the modified crop insurance scheme has seen a good offtake this September,” said R Chandrasekaran, secretary general, General Insurance Council.Private sector general insurers saw their premiums in the first-half of the ongoing financial year going up to Rs 27,401 crore, as against Rs 20,831 crore in the same period last year — a growth of 31 per cent.Public insurers witnessed a growth of 25 per cent at Rs 32,869 crore, from Rs 26,134 crore in the year-ago period.While public insurers had 55 per cent share in the premiums, private insurers accounted for the remaining 45 per cent, as per the data from the insurance regulatory and development authority of India (Irdai).In September, private insurers grew their premiums by 62.74 per cent to Rs 5,322.97 crore, as against Rs 3,270.77 crore in September last year. The total premium for public general insurers stood at Rs 5,626.69 crore, registering a 51.67 per cent jump from Rs 3,709.78 crore in September last year. Standalone private health insurers’ premium was at Rs 462.93 crore in September, as against Rs 312.42 crore in the year-ago month.The major gainers included Tata AIG, which saw its premiums growing 119 per cent in September and 37 per cent in the half-yearly period and HDFC Ergo, which saw its premiums grow 276 per cent in September and 64 per cent in the half-year. Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz’s premiums grew 62 per cent growth in September and 32 per cent in the half-year period, and while the same for ICICI Lombard grew by 58 per cent and 39 per cent in September and half-year period, respectively.