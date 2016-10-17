New life premiums see 61% rise in September

Individual single premiums more than doubled even as new premiums jumped 61 per cent for life insurance companies last month.First year premiums rose to Rs 16,767.41 crore last month from Rs 10,415.35 crore in September last year. The growth was mainly driven by a 65 per cent rise in the new premiums witnessed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). LIC’s premiums rose to Rs 11,117.48 crore from Rs 6,724.88 in the year-ago month. Private insurers also grew their new premiums by 53 per cent to Rs 5,649.92 crore in September this year from Rs 3,690.47 crore in September 2015, as per data by the insurance regulatory and development authority of India (Irdai).Amongst the main private insurance gainers were India First Life Insurance, which grew its premiums by a whopping 327 per cent, Bajaj Allianz (255 per cent), Birla Sun Life (149 per cent), Tata AIA Life (144 per cent), SBI Life (132 per cent) and HDFC Standard Life (70 per cent). New premiums declined in the case of ICICI Prudential Life, Aviva Life and Aegon Life.Individual single premiums registered a healthy growth of 108 per cent, jumping from Rs 978 crore in September last year to Rs 2,038 crore last month. This rise in individual single premiums also was aided by the 146 per cent growth — from Rs 711 crore to Rs 1,754 crore — witnessed by LIC. Private insurers witnessed a muted growth in their individual single premiums.Both group single and group non-single premiums of life insurers grew by 77 per cent. Group single policies, with Rs 9,668 crore, accounted for the largest chunk of premiums. Individual non-single premiums grew by 18 per cent.In the case of LIC, group single premiums grew by 76 per cent while group non-single premiums declined by 19 per cent. However, private insurers registered 141 per cent growth in the group non-single premiums. Group business is a fund business and driven by corporates. Being big-ticket premiums, the business can vary month-on-month, while individual business is largely steady. For the six-month period ending September 30 (2016), new premiums of the life insurers grew by 35 per cent.Marginal dip of one per cent in the number of new policies issued was witnessed last month. Both LIC and private players saw a marginal decline in policy numbers. But there was a 44 per cent growth in the number of people covered by life policies.