LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Micro agents can sell crop insurance products: Irdai

By PTI Oct 24 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Insurance, General Insurance
Regulator Irdai has permitted micro-insurance agents to solicit and market crop insurance schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said it received requests from some stakeholders to categorise government-sponsored crop insurance schemes as micro-insurance products irrespective of the amount of sum insured under the individual policy.

They wanted Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Weather Based Crop insurance Scheme (WBCIS) and Coconut Palm Insurance Scheme (CPIS) to be categorised as micro-insurance products.

Under IRDAI (Micro Insurance) Regulations 2015, the maximum amount of cover for crop insurance is fixed at Rs 1 lakh per cover.

The regulator, in a communication, said Irdai chairman has decided to allow government insurance schemes without any limit on sum insured covering the non-loanee farmers to be solicited and marketed by micro insurance agents.

"Micro Insurance Agents can sell to the non-loanee farmers the (three) government sponsored crop insurance schemes offered by an insurer which covers the crop of the policyholder, over the area of the insured field," it said.

However, the sum insured/premium/premium rate per crop/ unit area/tree, as the case maybe, will remain as notified under the respective government sponsored insurance schemes without any change.

Micro-insurance agents, include self-help groups, non- government organisations, micro-finance institutions, RBI regulated NBFC-MFIs, primary agricultural cooperative societies and business correspondents appointed by banks.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Long overdue
    The govt's objective to make air travel more accessible, is welcome

    The feel good factor is bound to percolate down the line to the ‘aam admi’ looking for ‘achche din’, in case the regional air connectivity sch

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sachin Shridhar

Building the nation, babu-style

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has promised that the India-Pakistan ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter