Life players see 20% growth in premium in first half

Life insurance sector reported 20 per cent growth in overall annual premium equivalent in first half of FY17. Both both private players and LIC delivered similar growth, as per a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.In the first half life players registered an APE of Rs 24,734 crore, with a growth rate of 20 per cent over the same period last year. Private players posted Rs 11,145 crore, growing by 20 per cent and LIC registered Rs 13,588 crore at a growth rate of 21 per cent.“H1 APE numbers have showed a healthy growth of 20 per cent at industry level (collectively for LIC and private players). With increasing awareness on savings and financially protecting one’s family, insurance industry in India is settling down well. This positive environment is one of the key contributors to industry’s overall development. I foresee the year continuing with healthy growth rates,” said Suresh Agarwal, chief distribution officer, Kotak Life Insurance.Performance of large private players was mixed – SBI was strong with 60 per cent growth in the first half, Max Life moderate with 18 per cent year on year (YoY) growth and HDFC was muted with 5 per cent. LIC was weak in the initial months, but caught up recently. Some players have picked up significantly due to increase in the share of ULIPs — Bajaj Life was up by 43 per cent yoy, Exide by 38 per cent, India First by 67 per cent and Tata AIA by 98 per cent YoY.Increase in ticket size seems to suggest that growth is driven by shifting focus on ULIPs, which typically have higher ticket sizes. Inflows to equity mutual funds remain high as well — 2QFY17 saw the highest inflows in the past three quarters. It appears that household savings are making strong headway into capital markets through mutual funds and life insurance companies, found Kotak.In the month of September, private players made a growth of 30 per cent and LIC 29 per cent. Individual APE growth for the private sector accelerated to 24 per cent in September 2016 from 20 per cent in August 2016. Most large players, except HDFC Life and Reliance Life, reported solid growth numbers. Interestingly, small players like Star Union Daichi and Indiafirst also reported strong (75-125 per cent) growth mostly due to activation of their banking channels.LIC continued to have a high share of single premium with 83 per cent share of total premium. Private players have generally been selective in this segment; the share of single premium increased to 45 per cent in September from 36 per cent in August but lower than 50 per cent in the first two months of FY2017. HDFC Life and SBI Life have high (65-70 per cent) shares of single premium in their overall business.In the group business, the share of private players increased to 30 per cent (15 per cent in August). Birla SL, HDFC Life and SBI Life were the key players who drove market share gains.Birla Sun Life moderated its growth to 10 per cent in September after 25 per cent growth in August, translating into 15 per cent growth in H1. HDFC Life was flat yoy in September and H1FY17. Its bancassurance business has been going slow in the past few months and may pick up in H2.India First reported 79 per cent growth in 1H (76 per cent in September) in individual APE. This was likely driven by both volumes and ticket size (average ticket size in individual non-single segment up 38 per cent yoy). Max Life was up 19 per cent in September and 18 per cent in H1FY17.Reliance Life continues to go slow due to the shift to traditional policies from UL business. The company expects to resume yoy growth in 2HFY17 when the base effect plays out.