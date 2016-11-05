Irdai fines Reliance Nippon

The insurance watchdog Irdai has asked Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC) to terminate within 60 days all agreements with its channel development associates (CDAs), which are not in line with the regulator’s outsourcing guidelines.



CDAs are individuals who operate like a franchisee on an outsourced business model and run their business like a full-fledged branch office. The regulator has also asked the private insurer to pay within 45 days Rs 15 lakh penalty for violation of its guidelines. RNLIC has the option to appeal Irdai’s order in the securities appellate tribunal (SAT).



Irdai order has come in the wake of a charge brought against RNLIC that one of its CDAs, Varun Enterprises, was directly involved in solicitation in violation of regulator’s guidelines. In this case, CDA had signed the proposal form in lieu of sales manager.



In response, RNLIC submitted that merely because signature of one “overzealous” CDA was found in a proposal form doesn’t ipso facto make him an agent. It further said no commission was paid to a CDA for the solicitation. Insurer argued that the specific case in which CDA’s signature was found; the actual licensed agent who executed the solicitation signed the proposal.



It further said when the CDA concerned was asked to clarify, he pointed out that he had actually performed his mentoring role. In this case, the commission was paid to the agent and not to CDA, it added. In its decision, Irdai did not press charges against RNLIC in this matter, saying such cases are very few. But it advised RNLIC to strengthen internal controls to avoid repetition of such cases. It was also found that in some cases, the insurer hadn’t maintained record of business and agents, which was in violation of Irdai guidelines. But RNLIC clarified that it centrally maintains such records. The responsibility of the licensing process had never been vested with CDA who only identifies and motivates the agents who are employed by the insurer and not CDA, it said. But the insurer couldn’t furnish records to back its claim.



