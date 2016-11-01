Crop insurance in demand after good monsoon

Crop insurance witnessed good offtake in September on account of a healthy monsoon and an increase in allocations for government-sponsored schemes. Industry expects the crop insurance premium to touch Rs 18,000-crore mark this year.As per the segment-wise data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), gross written premiums under the miscellaneous category, which also includes crop insurance, stood at Rs 11,695 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year. According to GIC secretary general R Chandrasekaran, miscellaneous segment usually accounts for 7-8 per cent of the total premium. However, till September this year, this share was close to 20 per cent of the total premium of Rs 60,270 crore; it clearly indicates the growth in crop insurance segment in September.Following a good monsoon, the offtake of insurance has gone up. With the onset of the Rabi season, farmers who require funds go for banks loans. Banks provide insurance cover to these loans under government-sponsored crop schemes. Good monsoon has upped the sentiments in the agri-sector. The premiums have gone up this year also due to the higher allocation of funds for government-sponsored crop insurance schemes.Andrew Farlow, deputy CEO of SBI General Insurance, said the company has seen a good growth on the crop insurance front. In the first half of the year, SBI General received Rs 250-crore premium by selling crop insurance policies.The insurance regulatory and development authority of India (Irdai) has been trying to expand the channels selling crop insurance to increase its penetration in the rural areas. The authority has allowed point-of-sales person and common service centres to sell crop insurance products such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), weather-based crop insurance scheme (WBCIS) and coconut palm insurance scheme (CPIS).Recently, Irdai also allowed micro-insurance agents to sell crop insurance to non-loanee farmers. There is a cap of Rs 1 lakh on the sum insured for the products that are sold through this channel.“Generally, farmers who take bank loans are covered by the crop insurance. This move will help non-loanee farmers also get covered under the crop schemes. Irdai also has relaxed the eligibility norms needed for agents selling crop insurance. As these products are usually pre-underwritten, the relaxation will not result in misselling,” said SR Balachandher, company secretary and chief compliance officer of Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company.Chandrasekhar expects the crop insurance to make for Rs 18,000-crore premium by the end of the year, accounting for 15 per cent of the total premium.