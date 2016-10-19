September air traffic up by 23 per cent

Buckling lean season trend, domestic air traffic grew 23 per cent in September with local carriers ferrying 82.30 lakh passengers during this period as against 66.66 lakh in the same month last year. The high growth in aviation has continued for the last two years on lower fuel prices that has made flying affordable.



Most of the airlines saw above 70 per cent passenger load factor (PLF) during this month with budget carrier SpiceJet topping the chart at 93.5 per cent. Market leader IndiGo clocked 82.1 per cent flight occupancy during this period.



"The passenger load factor in the month of September, 2016 has almost remained constant compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season," aviation regulator directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) said while releasing the monthly traffic data. As per DGCA, domestic airlines flew 726.98 lakh passengers during January-September this year as against 590.21 lakhs in the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 23.17 per cent.



India is the fastest growing aviation market in the world and is expected to become third largest globally by 2026 replacing the UK.



As the peak travel season has kicked off with a series of festivals domestic air traffic would continue its double-digit growth in coming months. The proposed regional air connectivity scheme which is likely to be rolled out early next year is set to give further boost to domestic aviation sector.



