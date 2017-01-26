Retailers need to focus more on baby boomers: survey

Baby boomers are feeling ignored. While retailers are focusing on millennials, as they form the largest age group, they tend to overlook the needs of baby boomers or those aged between 53 and 71 years.Little wonder, baby boomers feel that they are undervalued and overlooked by retailers. Roughly 90 per cent of such customers feel no attachment to their favourite brands, finds a study by ICLP, an end-to-end loyalty agency.Millennials, or those aged between 22 and 37, account for 48 per cent of the population, 38-52 year-old Gen X make up for 38 per cent, while baby boomers constitute just 14 per cent.Though smaller in size, they form the most affluent group. Spending power increases with age, therefore it is very important for the brands to take the baby boomers along in their journey of building brand advocacy.Digital marketing has become very important in the marketing mix to reach a larger customer base more cost effectively.Social media, online marketing and other marketing tools are mostly focused on millennials.Many boomers don’t feel a high level of passion, commitment or intimacy towards the brands they use and are likely to “cheat” with competitors. They feel they are not rewarded and recognised for their engagement with the brands.Almost 64 per cent of the survey respondents felt that they do not get offers tailored for them and that they are not recognised as somebody — but anybody.Seventy four per cent of them felt that they are not rewarded for brand advocacy, which means no rewards for recommending the brand to others.As many as 65 per cent said that brands did not know about their previous purchase and 68 per cent claimed that the brands didn’t greet or gift them on their birthdays.Sixty seven per cent baby boomers said that their direct messages and posts tagging the brands were not responded to.“Brands typically target their mobile and online marketing efforts at millennials because they consider them to be the most valuable generation, and thus they overlook baby boomers, who are highly influential and are often affluent shoppers. Our research reveals that boomers feel undervalued and overlooked, so it’s important to give this extremely important customer base what they want and need -- a personalised customer experience that is responsive and communicative. The more retailers use these data-driven insights to create a meaningful marketing strategy that specifically appeals to boomers, the more emotionally connected they will feel towards your brand, turning this age group into repeat, loyal customers,” said Anurag Saxena, country head and GM, ICLP India.Among the respondents, 71 per cent said they would buy more if they trusted the brand more and 80 per cent of the boomers would buy more if the brand understood their needs and requirements better.As many as 88 per cent boomers felt that they would purchase more if they were recommended consistently.