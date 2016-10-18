India to be third largest aviation market

As growth shifts eastwards, India is all set to displace UK and become third largest aviation market in 2026 with 332 million new passengers adding to the growth.



Geneva-based airline trade body International Air Transport Association (IATA) says in its 20-year forecast, that India will see robust growth in days to come.



The trade body that represents 265 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic expects the global air traffic numbers to nearly double in the next 20 years to 7.2 billion passengers. It said that the prediction is based on a 3.7 percent compound average growth rate (CAGR) year-on-year.



The IATA noted that if trade liberalisation gathered pace the growth could further accelerate and demand could triple the 2015 level in the next two decades.



"Conversely, if the current trend towards trade protectionism gathers strength, growth could cool to 2.5 per cent annual CAGR which would see passenger numbers reach 5.8 billion by 2035," the trade body said while putting forward three scenarios of growth.



The robust growth in world aviation market would be driven by the strong air travel demand in the Asia Pacific region. It is expected to be the source of more than half the new passengers over the next 20 years. The forecast said that China would dethrone the US as the world’s largest aviation market (defined by traffic to and from and within the country) around 2029.



"India will displace the UK for third place in 2026, while Indonesia enters the top ten at the expense of Italy. Growth will also increasingly be driven within developing markets," IATA said.



Commenting on the projections, IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted, “People want to fly. Demand for air travel over the next two decades is set to double. Enabling people and nations to trade, explore, and share the benefits of innovation and economic prosperity makes our world a better place.”



Over the past decade the developing world’s share of total passenger traffic has risen from 24 percent to nearly 40 per cent and this trend is set to continue. Among the developing countries India has emerged as the fastest-growing aviation markets. It has posted double-digit growth in domestic air traffic for more than two years now.



Talking about risks and challenges arising out of the growth IATA said that supporting infrastructure needed to be expanded for sustainable growth in the sector.



“Runways, terminals, security and baggage systems, air traffic control, and a whole raft of other elements need to be expanded to be ready for the growing number of flyers. It cannot be done by the industry alone. Planning for change requires governments, communities and the industry working together in partnership,” said IATA chief



