Great leap forward

Call it the automobile industry’s acche din. Cumulative sales of top 10 passenger vehicle makers in India last month touched 274,615 units, up 21 per cent from a year ago, data from automobile companies in the country, reveal.On the back of brisk demand for utility vehicles and premium hatchbacks, auto makers have geared up to cash in on the festive season by dispatching substantial numbers to dealerships.In November, a clearer picture would emerge to the exact extent of how these wholesale dispatches have translated into actual retail sales.Says Abdul Majeed, partner and senior auto expert at Price Waterhouse:” Investors will look at short, medium and long-term overall business strategy for growth and how the respective companies are taking the lead to capture market share.”He adds: “This essentially involves both business strategy in innovation, new product development, aligning product portfolio to customers changing preferences, distribution including aftermarket sales services, new market development and how they put people to execute the strategy.” (See column)Majeed, like the others, believes that positive customer sentiments and the festival seasons would drive growth. “Post the festive season, growth across segments to a large extent will depend on the increase in private investments and growth in the overall economy,” he predicts.Auto majors follow their own logic. “Most manufacturing sectors are running at an average of 70-75 per cent capacity utilisation and private investments will only start kicking in once they reach 80 per cent-plus,” Pawan Goenka, executive director at Mahindra and Mahindra, told a TV channel in an interview.Then there is also the concern about leveraging of balance sheets and the credit issue. “We need to see one more year of correction in all three areas and then we will be ready,” he says.Trade lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, has made rate recommendations to the government about the upcoming Goods & Services Tax (GST), which would benefit the auto industry.It has also recommended a standard tax rate for small cars and multi-utility vehicles and an additional 8 per cent for other cars.Moreover, it also proposed that for electric, hybrid and other alternative fuel vehicles, the rate should be at least 8 per cent less than the standard rate.Siam says that while earlier there were only two rates of excise duties on passenger cars, in recent years the excise duties on bigger cars have fragmented.At present, the industry sees four rates for passenger cars, excluding electric vehicles and hybrid electrics for which lower rates are applicable. Therefore, Siam argues, there is need to take a closer look at the GST rate for automobiles.The Indian auto industry has four different slabs of excise duty based on dimensions and engine capacity ranging from 12.5 per cent for small cars, commercial vehicles, 2-and 3-wheelers to 30 per cent for luxury cars and sports utility vehicles or SUVs. In addition, the government imposes an infrastructure cess ranging from 1-4 per cent.Under the GST regime, Siam expects these rates to be converged to a maximum of two rates, thereby making the tax structure on automotive industry more simple and structured.The industry body says it has studied the draft GST law in detail and given detailed feedback to the government for its consideration. It adds that while some of the transition issues may have serious short-term implications for the economy, if not addressed swiftly, in the longer run the GST framework currently contemplated will be best for the economy.Indian automakers have been waiting for GST since a long time, as the industry accumulates a plethora of embedded taxes and duties, which make manufacturing in India less competitive. A GST regime will help bring in transparency and predictability and help streamline sourcing and logistics operations.Many Siam members, who have made huge investments in locations falling under the Area Based Exemption scheme in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, say that the duration of the scheme is still not over and there is need to protect the benefits to those units under the GST regime till the end of the scheme.Siam also says that road and registration tax, which adds to overall vehicle costs still remain outside the GST framework. Therefore, road taxes need to be subsumed in GST. Sales at market leader Maruti Suzuki — which sells one car out of two sold in the country — jumped 29.4 per cent to a record 137,277 cars in September, as sales in all vehicles categories rose.The company is witnessing robust demand for its Vitara Bezza, Baleno and Ciaz cars, besides recovery in volumes for the small car segment. Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports last month, were put at 48,648 vehicles, a growth of 8 per cent, over 45,215 vehicles sold in September 2015.The company’s domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles grew 5 per cent at 42,961 units over September last year.The company continued to witness year-on-year growth in certain key segments in September 2016, with its export business growing by 29 per cent, passenger car by 27 per cent and light commercial vehicles by 19 per cent.Cumulative sales, including exports of Tata Motors for the fiscal was at 258,598 units, higher by 7 per cent over 242,562 vehicles, sold last year.Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Crysta received an overwhelming response from the market, including the Delhi and NCR region, the biggest car market in the country.“Lifting of the Supreme Court ban on bigger vehicles with an engine capacity of 2000 cc and above has opened the order flow for Innova Crysta diesel vehicles in Delhi, resulting to an average waiting period of 1.5 to 2 months,” N Raja, director & senior vice president, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told Financial Chronicle.“We are trying our best to bring the waiting period down so as to serve our customers better,” he says. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s newly launched Platinum Etios and Etios Liva have also received good response from the market.The unrest in Bangalore and the imposition of Section 144 in the state resulted in a two-day production shut down impacting its commitment of on- time delivery of cars and parts to its customers.“However, we have resumed production at our plant in Bidadi and are geared up to meet demands during the upcoming festive season,” explains Raja.Says Pravin Shah, president & chief executive, automotive at Mahindra and Mahindra: “A good and near normal spread of monsoon, as well as new vehicle launches have helped the auto industry perform positively. We do hope that the upcoming festive season brings in better demand due to improved sentiments.”Mahindra clocked 11 per cent growth during the first six months of the current financial in spite of the various uncertainties and challenges. “Our exports during the six month period have seen a good growth of 18 per cent. We hope to continue this momentum for the remaining part of the year,” he says.Explains Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice president, sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India: “Hyundai with a domestic volume of 42,605 units in September registered the highest ever sales of 370,448 units for Jan-Sep 2016, with sustained growth of 7.9 per cent and a strong portfolio of modern premium products led by Creta, Elite i20 and Grand.”The South Korean giant hopes that the festive season would see benchmark growth in the industry with the evenly spread monsoon along with the Seventh Pay Commission building to positive sentiments in the market.Points out Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO at Honda Cars India: “Honda’s sales have been steadily growing during the past few months. Our enquiry levels have seen a significant increase since the beginning of this festival season and we are looking forward to continuing good sales momentum through the festive season in October. We are offering exciting promotions on our cars to make this festive season more attractive and rewarding for our customers. ”Nissan Motor India, too, reported 89 per cent rise in domestic sales at 4,948 vehicles in September as against 2,616 units in the year-ago period.Closing the first half of this financial year on a high note, Nissan also reported a robust 48 per cent growth, with 29,029 units sold between April and September this year against 19,563 units in the same period last year.“Fiscal 2016 has been encouraging for us, especially the last quarter. Nissan has delivered solid results and we will begin the next quarter and the festive season on a good note. Datsun redi-GO sales continue to be strong and we are delighted by its acceptance with consumers in India,” states Arun Malhotra, managing director at Nissan Motor India.Sales at Ford India too climbed 9 per cent at 9,018 vehicles against 8,274 vehicles in the same month last year, while exports stood at 13,572 vehicles compared to 14,154 units in September 2015.Points out Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, marketing, sales & service at Ford India: “Good monsoons, the Seventh Pay Commission and reasonable inflation are helping drive the Indian automotive industry. The festival season has started on a promising note and we expect the excitement and enthusiasm for our Ford product portfolio to increase during the season.”Mahindra Tractors sold 29,035 units last month, clocking a whopping 70 per cent growth in the domestic market as against 17,052 units it sold last year. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during September 2016 were at 30,562 units, as against 18,087 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,527 units.“We expect the good momentum to continue with the upcoming festive season and the effect of a good monsoon. In the export market, we sold 1,527 tractors with a growth of 48 per cent over September 2015,” Rajesh Jejurikar, president and chief executive - farm equipment and two wheeler division at Mahindra & Mahindra, told this paper.Renault India, one of the fastest growing automotive brands in India, registered monthly sales of 12,143 units in September as against 1,781 units in the corresponding month last year. The cumulative sales figure for the period Jan-Sep stood at 98,978 units as against 28,340 units in the corresponding period last year, clocking a growth of 249.25 per cent.Renault India recently launched the Kwid 1.0L SCe (Smart Control efficiency), which has been optimally designed for better performance and excellent drivability, suited for customers looking to purchase a more powerful option in the compact hatchback segment. Looks like happy days are here again.