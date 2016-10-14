Govt's Rs 2,500-air ticket plan hits rough weather

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents major carriers such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, is all set to put a spanner in the works of the aviation ministry's grand plan of Rs 2,500-ticket for flying between smaller cities under the regional connectivity scheme.The lobby group of private airlines has raised objections to the government move to impose a levy on scheduled domestic flights under clause (ab) of sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, saying that this rule provides for economic regulation and not for levying a fee or tax."The clause 5 (ab) talks about economic regulation and not levying of fee. Rules can be made for the economic regulation of the air transport sector. Levy and economic regulation are two different things. Levy is taxation and it could happen only through constitutional provisions. There needs to be a law," an airline industry source said."Airlines are okay with levy but they are saying it should be done with legislative mandate," he added.The airline trade body is planning to take the legal route once the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) is formalised by the government. It has contended that legislative mandate to impose levy is currently missing and hence going ahead with it would mean aviation ministry usurping the power of Parliament.A senior aviation ministry official, who did not wish to be named, said private airlines were indulging in hair-splitting and not supporting a progressive policy which will benefit the nation."If government has decided to implement a policy it will do so. Airlines are unnecessarily creating problem. Levying a fee is very much economic regulation. Already government levies passenger service fee (PSF) as part of its power to do economic regulation and airlines are collecting it," he noted.But things do not seem to be as simple as that with airlines arguing that PSF is charged for certain services and is different from the proposed levy, which would be used for providing subsidy.In an interview to Financial Chronicle, aviation secretary R N Choubey had earlier said that ministry had done its due diligence before stating the rule under which levy will be imposed. The legal opinion had also been taken to make it full-proof."In spite of this if somebody wants to go to court we cannot stop. It will then be decided by the court," he had said.Meanwhile, the nodal aviation ministry is gearing up to launch the RCS, which is one of the ambitious plans, to bring hundreds of cities on aviation map.It has already come up with gazette notification to amend the rule for levying fee on departing domestic flights. The proceeds from this and contribution from states would create the regional connectivity fund (RCF) for subsidising air-travel between smaller cities and towns.It may be noted that airlines have been opposed to the idea of imposing any fee on scheduled flights but their fresh resistance has come after the gazette notification inviting comments on the proposed change in Aircraft Rule.The ministry is planning to impose the proposed levy from the first week of November so that it has its fund ready when RCS takes off and payment of subsidy or viability gap funding (VGF) is due to regional air-operators. It has decided to impose a levy of about Rs 8,000 on all domestic flights except those flying on least profitable routes. Smaller jets used to connect far-flung cities would also be exempted from this levy.The RCS, unveiled in the national civil aviation policy (NCAP-2016), promises providing air services at an affordable price of about Rs 2,500 for flying between smaller cities like Shimla, Jaisalmer, Bhatinda and Nanded.Providing cheaper flights to people in hinterland is one of the poll promises of the Modi government and hence all efforts are on to launch the RCS to reap its rich dividend ahead of elections in various states.