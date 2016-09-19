Foreign investors pitch for higher returns

A group of top foreign investors, including Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fraport AG and HSBC, have asked the government to allow higher than 16 per cent return on equity to make the airport sector lucrative enough to put their money into it.The global fund managers also want the key regulatory issues pending with the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal (AERAAT) to be decided fast to ensure regulatory certainty for the investors.Investors and sovereign funds at a meeting with Union aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and aviation secretary RN Choubey made the suggestions here on September 6.“Several outstanding issues were raised by the investors. They wanted speedy decisions on issues pending with the tribunal for four-five years. Rate of return (RoR) on equity and bidding parameters were also discussed. Most of these came from foreign investors. The aviation ministry was very positive in the sense that it asked investors to give their inputs so that they could be examined,” an industry executive present at the meeting told Financial Chronicle.Given the air traffic projections — the national civil aviation policy (NCAP-2016) pegs it at 300 million by 2022 — India needs to massively scale up its airport infrastructure. As many as 300 airports need to be revived and made operational in the coming years to support the double-digit growth in the sector. This would require huge private investments, as public funds are limited for infrastructure development.There has been tepid interest from global players in the country’s airport sector. It is evident from the bidding for the second airport in Goa with only one foreign player — Incheon International Airport (partnering with local player Essel) — submitting financial bid.Vinci, which tied up with Hiranandani Group, opted out of the race in the second stage of bidding. Moreover, the Essel-Vinci consortium offered to share only 27.1 per cent revenue share, much lower than the highest bid of 36.99 per cent.Aviation experts said lower revenue share indicated that bidders’ risk appetitive was low for the project.Even for Navi Mumbai airport project, for which the bidding process is underway, foreign investor interest has been lukewarm, with only Zurich Airports and Vinci Concessions of France showing keenness.This is perhaps the reason why global players are keen on projects coming up in the Philippines and Indonesia. The experts attribute this to ‘high risk and low returns’ in airport projects in India.“The risks in aviation are far higher than in other public-private partnership sectors like power, utilities and highways. Economic slowdown, violence, epidemics, high oil price and even volcanic eruptions in faraway Iceland can hurt global air traffic schedules, revenue and profits. Hence the Indian airport sector definitely deserves a rethink on the 16 per cent return on equity stipulated for it,” said Amber Dubey, partner and India head of aerospace and defence at global consultancy KPMG.Concurred Kapil Kaul, India head of aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), “We need to have to a regulatory regime that ensures sufficient returns given the risks and challenges in the sector.”