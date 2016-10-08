Developing wings

When it co­mes to sto­cks, there is no sector like the auto sector. They are outperforming the market on the back of big festive season sales expectations, a searing pay hike for central government employees, higher rural demand thanks to a good monsoon and comparatively cheaper auto fuel price.Expectations are also running high on basis of higher month-on-month and year-on-year auto sales in September 2016.The only dampener is the commercial vehicle segment, which has lacked replacement demand.Consider this estimate from Kotak Institutional Equities. In the second quarter, preliminary calculations based on quarterly sales show that the automobile sector is expected to register one of the highest profit after tax growth of 35.4 per cent year-on-year and 20.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, for select companies.September month sales numbers and dispatch to the dealers released by automobile companies reveal robust figures, the personal vehicle segment clocking a year-on-year growth of 23.2 per cent while two wheeler segment sales grew by 20 per cent.Giving auto stocks company are tyre stocks, which too are outperforming the market. Unsurprisingly, both auto and tyre stocks are trading near their 52-week highs.Some of the big gainers include Eicher Motors, which has overtaken Hero MotoCorp in market capitalisation with a market cap of Rs 71,305.75 crore compared to Hero’s market cap of Rs 69,364.82 crore, as on October 6, 2016.Eicher Motors, riding on its Royal Enfield motorbikes with a three-month waiting period for new bookings, has given a return of 40.42 per cent on its stock price from a year ago period as on October 6, 2016, data provided by the corporate data firm Capitaline, shows.Moreover, Eicher has given a large part of this return during the last quarter, as its share price has risen 30.07 per cent between the July to September period. On Thursday Eicher shares closed at Rs 26,217.19 per share on BSE.Hero Motocorp’s shares are also trading at a 52- week high of Rs 3,473.60 per share providing investors one-year return of 37.15 per cent and a quarterly return of 7.48 per cent. Among the other big performers, Maruti Suzuki’s share price at Rs 5,711.60 has given a one-year return of 31.08 per cent. Last quarter, it yielded a return of 31.53 per cent.As for tyre companies, MRF shares have breached the Rs 50,000-per share mark, which on Thursday closed at Rs 53,805.05. MRF’s one-year return stood at 26.38 per cent, while in the last quarter its share price appreciated 51.46 per cent.Statistically speaking, tractormaker Escorts has an even better stock market performance, with its shares rising 140.09 per cent in the last one year and 68 per cent during the last quarter.The question is whether there is more steam left in the auto stocks, which have done wonders of late? Analysts appear positive on Maruti, Eicher and Tata Motors, but see pressure on Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. Maruti, however, remains one stock where analysts see more upside due to the vast range of offerings in the personal vehicle segment.“Ahead of the festive months, the consumer vehicle players have came out with strong dispatch numbers in September 2016, as the festivities are two weeks ahead this year compared to last year, while the commercial vehicle players reported weak set of numbers,” a monthly report card prepared by Reliance Securities said.It added: “Though the dealers expected some slowdown in footfall during the second half of September due to pitru paksha – considered inauspicious for making new purchases – now they expect healthy growth in volume beginning from Navratri.”Say Hitesh Goel and Nishit Jalan, analysts, Kotak Institutional Equities Research in their 2QFY17 quarterly preview: “We expect a strong quarter for automobile companies in our coverage universe led by strong demand, as manufacturers push inventory ahead of the festive season. We estimate a 38 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for auto companies in our coverage universe, largely led by a sharp improvement in consolidated profit of Tata Motors from a low base. We also expect a strong quarter, particularly from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor and Eicher Motors.”Companies, which launched new vehicles ahead of the festive season, performed better in September month sales and dispatches to the dealers.Points out Abhishek Gaoshinde, analyst, Reliance Securities, “A large part of the demand is coming for new products. Players launching new products regularly have the edge.”For example, Renault saw 590.6 per cent growth in sales in September because of the success of its new car model Kwid, a small vehicle launched at an attractive price of Rs 2.64 lakh with bold designs, making it distinct from other cars in the small car segment. No surprises then that the company sold 12,300 vehicles in September compared to just 1,781 vehicles last year in the same month.Maruti Suzuki India’s hatchback Baleno launched in October 2015, crossed cumulative domestic sales of 1lakh units on October 4. In addition to domestic sales, Maruti also exported 33,800 units of Baleno cars across the world, including Japan and Europe.Baleno, symbol of the make-in-India mission, is exclusively manufactured in India. It is the first car to be exported from India to Japan. The company plans to export Baleno cars to 100 international markets.Even tractor sales were robust with good monsoon rains. Mahindra & Mahindra September sales stood at 30,562, compared to 13,543 vehicles sold in the previous month of August, registering 125.7 per cent month-on-month sales growth and 69 per cent year-on-year growth with 18,087 vehicles sold last year in the month of September.In the two-wheeler segment, Hero Motorcycle and Scooter India (sales growth 32.1 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (11.2 per cent) and TVS Motor (30.1 per cent) registered healthy year-on-year sales growth, while Bajaj Auto’s transactions were flat at 0.5 per cent.Eicher Motors also registered 30 per cent year-on- year growth with the sale of 57,842 units of Royal Enfield motorbikes compared to 44,491 units in the same month last year.However, commercial vehicle sales have proved to be a drag, as replacement demand remained weak. Ashok Leyland registered 18.4 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle volumes, while Tata Motors slipped by 2.3 per cent in domestic sales due to high base effect.“The commercial vehicle sales registered weak performance due to strong pre-buying last year before implementation of new safety norms. We expect moderation in commercial vehicle demand in the coming months before return of the replacement demand,” predicts Abhishek Gaoshinde of Reliance Securities.Due to weak global economic growth, exports are not doing as well for these high growth auto companies, or else their profit margins would have been higher.For example Maruti Suzuki’s exports were down 6.3 per cent with 61,543 vehicles till September in FY 2016-17, compared to 65,701 vehicles in FY 2015-16 during the same period.Even Eicher Motors exports were showing slower growth of 18 per cent in September compared to 55 per cent growth seen till September in FY16-17 over same period in FY 15-16. Well, all that can be said is that it is difficult to get the national and global combinations all right at the same time.