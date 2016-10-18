Tax evasion, story of ingenuity & tech capability

A wide swathe of companies and individuals are in the line of the taxman’s fire. With the department of income tax (DIT) and other agencies trying to flush out black stash both domestically and what is parked in international tax havens, scrutiny levels have gone up manifold. Tax evasion unfortunately has become a way of life in India and the government has prioritised unearthing the parallel economy at the earliest.



A combination of human ingenuity and technological capability is driving the big push to catch such offenders. With tax dodgers using contemporary software and other jagged edges of technology to beat the taxman, the DIT is upgrading its forensic and technological teeth to crackdown on black money generation and usage.



In fact, the illegal cash game has turned into a high stakes, high value modus operandi of Meta data and exabytes. Digital and electronic evidence are the latest buzzwords in DIT. As are deterrent-digital forensics.



Faced with neo camouflages, the DIT is now tracking e-mail word processing documents, data base tables, files saved from accounting programmes, digital photographs, ATM transaction logs, instant message histories, internet browser histories, the contents of computer memory, computer back-up, global positioning system tracks, digital video or sound files, data stored in mobile telephones and data stored in all types of memory storage devices.



Shadowy builder



The investigation wing in Mumbai probes a case in point where the assessee was a builder. The department had information that the assessee had been accepting on-money. During the course of search, the electronic records of the assessee were carefully observed and it was found that the assessee had two email accounts, which were not previously disclosed to the department. On further analysis, it was found that these two accounts contained the parallel books of accounts maintained in tally and excel sheet.



These parallel books of accounts contained unaccounted cash receipts and expenses of the assessee. The modus operandi of the assessee was that he maintained the accounts in tally and also in excel sheet and then e-mailed them to the second account. When confronted with these findings, the assessee accepted the same. The estimated concealment in the group was Rs 300 crore.



High-end jewellers



In this case investigated by the investigation wing in Mumbai, the assessee manufactured and sold high-end jewellery. The assessee also imported high-end watches. Both the watches and jewellery were sold in exclusive showrooms in high-end malls. During the course of search, a secret premise was found and on searching that premise, it was found that the assessee was maintaining parallel books of accounts in a separate hard drive. The department took the backup of the hard drive and after analysis it was found that there was a folder containing unaccounted cash receipts and expenses. When confronted, the assessee made a disclosure of Rs 28 crore on this issue (a further disclosure of Rs 34 crore was made on other issues).



Realty barons



The Bangalore directorate in two listed real estate companies conducted a search. The department had evidence for collection of on-money by these listed companies. Cash generated through this mode was used to make unaccounted payments towards land purchases and project approvals.



The major challenge in this exercise was the huge data running more than 4 TB, which was cloned and imaged during the course of search. A business-specific process was adapted in this case, where e-mails and excel sheets running into more than 4 lakh spread across key business processes like marketing, HR and accounts.



From the first spilt, all the relevant excel sheets and mail extracts with key personnel handling cash was found. Analysis of these excels sheets and mail extracts revealed evidences for collection of on-money from various customers. The assessee, when confronted with details, admitted undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 380 crore. The estimated concealment in the case amounted to Rs 780 crore.



Another spectacular big buck case that has come to light is a search conducted by Ahmedabad directorate on ABC group (name changed) in April



2013. This group was engaged in providing accommodation entries of share capital and long-term capital gains. During the course of search, it was found that the details of the cash received and the accommodation entries provided were recorded in various excel files in the computers maintained at different premises. Mirror images of the hard discs were prepared using the services of forensic experts. In all, 15 hard discs were seized/impounded.



The data contained details of the cash received from the clients and accommodation entries provided to them. The hard discs were analysed for incriminating evidence. On analysis, it was found that date-wise details of cash received from various clients were maintained in the ‘cash sheets’ seized in the form of digital data. It was also found that the date-wise details of the accommodation entries provided along with the details of internal layering of funds were also maintained in ‘cheque sheets.’



On analysis of the seized data, it was found that details of cash received by ABC for a particular period (1.4.2012 to 31.3.2013) were not available.



Thus, forensic analysis of the seized hard discs was carried out, which resulted in recovery of ‘cash sheets’ containing details of additional receipt of cash aggregating to more than Rs 420 crore for the said period.



Further, analysis and correlation of the digital data was carried out using the MS excel functions viz. ‘pivot tables,’ ‘filters’ and ‘VLOOK UP’ so as to identify the beneficiaries and correlate the cash paid by them and accommodation entries received against them.



This analysis led to the identification of beneficiaries of accommodation entries aggregating to Rs 2849.48 crore.



Cooperative societies



In another alarming case, once again throwing light on ingenious methodologies being used, search action was carried out by the Bangalore directorate in September 2013 on various cooperative societies and their developers. Discreet enquiry conducted by the department had revealed that one of the key employees was maintaining all the data of unaccounted cash receipts and cash payments in a pen drive/laptop. During the course of search, a laptop was recovered from the key employee. The laptop was forensically imaged and the data was previewed using a write blocker. The excel sheet revealed details of unaccounted cash receipts and cash payments, which were maintained by the assessee on a day-to-day basis.



On the spot analysis was carried out and the key employee and the main assessee were confronted with print out of the excel sheet, which ran into 300 pages containing details of unaccounted transactions from AY 2009-10 to AY 2014-15. The assessee accepted Rs 45 crore for various years.



In one instance, excel analysis of a developer of a cooperative housing society revealed payments made in cash to various sanctioning authorities, which were quantified and reported to the central circle for assessment.



In the entire cooperative housing society, cyber forensics revealed the crucial excel sheets containing various cash transactions which has resulted in a disclosure of Rs 450 crore and an estimated concealment of Rs 570 crore as on date.



As the DIT smartens up on digital forensics, the offenders will also up their game to outwit them.



