Rs 71K cr IDS yield to widen tax base

The income declaration scheme (IDS) has not just yielded tax revenue of nearly Rs 32,000 crore for the government, but has also increased taxpayer base with the addition of new high net worth assesses.The government had announced the IDS in the Union Budget 2016-17 as part of its strategy to unearth black money. A four-month window was given to tax defaulters for disclosure. Nearly 64,000 individuals have declared undisclosed income and assets worth Rs 71,000 crore under the IDS, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). The institute has been closely associated with the amnesty scheme. The figure is likely to go up further when the final tally comes.There are indications that non-assesses have made disclosure under the scheme in large numbers. Non-filers account for more than half of those who have disclosed assets under the scheme in some places, said ICAI, which has been closely associated with the amnesty scheme. ICAI members have also advised most of those who made disclosures under IDS. “Non-filers accounted for up to 50-60 per cent in some cases that I know,” M Devaraja Reddy, president, ICAI, said on Tuesday. He said that there are many cases of disclosure of undeclared income from property sales. The scheme has been successful because of its attractive tax rate.Instead of the 30 per cent standard rate of tax, tax is payable at the higher rate of 45 per cent on income declared under the scheme. The government decided to levy a higher tax rate on assets declared under the scheme, so that it is not seen as an amnesty for those hiding black money.The government had earlier launched the voluntary disclosure of income scheme (VDIS) in 1997 and the gold bond scheme in 1993 to provide an opportunity to tax defaulters to come clean. Tax on income declared under the scheme will have to be paid in three instalments — 25 per cent by end of November, another 25 per cent by the end of March and the balance by September end. The windfall will help the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target without having to cut expenditure.