Rajan era comes to an end, Patel has task cut out as RBI governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan will hand over charge to his successor Urjit Patel on Tuesday. Patel has maintained a low-profile, contrasting to outspoken and rock star-like Rajan. Patel has his immediate task cut out – finishing the 'unfinished agenda' of his predecessor on completing 'deep surgery' of banks and winning the war on inflation.Incidentally, it was Patel –often referred to as 'Dr Patel' by Rajan – who scripted a new framework for fighting price rise, which earned him the informal title of 'inflation warrior'. However, it is the 'deep surgery' ordered by Rajan to cleanse the balance sheets of the banks from bad loans that may pose greater challenges for Patel, as a number of banks, corporates and others have been lobbying hard against what they call the 'unwarranted urgency' shown by the RBI in this regard at the cost of hurting investment climate.Unlike Rajan, who took charge at a time when global markets were volatile and concerns were being raised about the rupee, the Gujarati-origin and once Ken­yan citizen Patel has come in when financial markets are much more stable and concerns have also subsided about any potential dollar flight due to impending redemption of NRI bonds.Rajan can claim success on many fronts. He strengthened the fortunes of the central bank in his short-term. During his three-year term, forex reserves reached the historic high levels. As per the latest data, foreign exchange reserves (froex) stand at $ 367 billion, much higher than $ 276 billion in September 2013 when he took charge.When he took over the reins of RBI, the common man was not only burdened with double-digit inflation but was also earning negative returns for his deposits. He is now getting positive returns on his investments. Consumer price index inflation which was 10.5 per cent in September 2013 is now at 6.1 per cent. Wholesale price iindex inflation (WPI) is now at 3.6 per cent, way lower than 7 per cent.The rupee, which was the worst performing currency when he took over. is now the best performing currency compared to many emerging market currencies. The domestic unit is steady at 66-level.RBI paid a record surplus dividend to the government (Rs 66,000 crore each year) almost equivalent to the dividend paid by the entire public sector and more than wh­at the government received from the central bank in the entire previous decade,A key front where Rajan was not so successful lending rates. Despite the RBI cutting the key repo rate by 150 basis points, banks have not transmitted the rate reduction to borrowers entirely. Bank lending rates that were at 9.80-10.25 per cent now stand reduced at 9.30-9.7 per cent.His major achievements include new policy framework, formation of monetary policy framework, implementation of asset quality review (AQR) to clean balance sheets of public sector banks, new banking licence in the private sector and licensing of small and payment banks, universal payment interface for integrated mobile banking system and last but not the least the transparency in public disclosures of RBI.“Rajan’s major achievements were modernisation of monetary policy under which setting up of a monetary policy committee as well as formal inflation target. His further liberalisation of the banking regime, crackdown on bad loans will help in addressing the medium term issues of of public sector banks and will lead to more durable strength for them," said DK Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at SBI, said, “During Rajan’s period, various macro-economic indicators improved significantly. On the one hand, rupee position has strengthened considerably while on the other hand inflation has declined sharply. Forex reserve has reachedhistorically highest level.”(With inputs from PTI)