Prez gives nod to GST bill, all eyes on council now

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday gave his assent to the Constitution amendment bill on goods and services tax (GST), paving the way for setting up the GST council, the apex decision-making body under the new tax regime.With this, the government focus now shifts to enacting GST laws by the Centre and states. As the government is racing against time to roll out the biggest tax reform from April 1 next year, it has mooted a proposal to advance the winter session of Parliament to take up the enabling legislations.The empowered committee of state finance ministers on GST would meet shortly to resolve sticky issues such as administrative control over small businesses and turnover threshold for taxation. The committee would take the shape of GST council later with the inclusion of Union finance minister and minister of state for finance.“A committee is at present examining suggestions on model GST law. We are working day and night to finalise the model law so that GST could be implemented from the next fiscal,” a senior revenue department official said.Union finance minister Arun Jaitley sounded cautious on Wednesday when asked if the government would implement GST from April 1. He termed it a stiff target while adding that he would certainly like to give it a try.Significantly, industry and trade bodies have demanded more time to be ready for the shift to GST and sought at least six months for putting IT infrastructure in place to align it with the new tax system.“President’s assent to the GST Bill has come earlier than expected. With this, decks are cleared for formation of GST council and finalisation of laws. The government is clearly aiming for April 1, 2017 as the date of implementation,” said Pratik Jain, partner and leader (indirect tax) at PwC.Parliament had almost unanimously passed the Constitution amendment bill on August 8 following which it was ratified by 17 states and sent for the Presidential nod. Notably, the states’ approval came ahead of the schedule.The GST would subsume most of the indirect taxes including value added tax (VAT), service tax, central sales tax (CST) and entry tax levied by Centre and states turning India into a common market. Policy makers and experts have said that GST could boost economic growth by 1-2 per cent.The government hopes that tax incidence would come down under GST making goods cheaper. While it is widely anticipated that the standard GST rate which would apply to most of the goods and services could be set at 18 per cent, finance minister recently hinted that it would be higher than that. He, however, stressed that tax rate would definitely come down under GST from the present level of 27-32 per cent.While the government is working on various tax slabs under the new tax structure, a final decision on it will be taken by GST Council that would consist of representatives from Centre and states. Besides making recommendations on the Model GST laws, the Council would decide on floor rates, tax slabs, exemption, cess and surcharge.