PM reaches out to opposition in Lok Sabha

As opposition braced up to challenge the government on demonetisation issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to them in Lok Sabha on the first day of winter session and exchanged greetings with various leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.



Before the proceedings began, Modi entered the House and first met leaders of BJP and its allies present in the House, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ashok Gajapati Raju.



Accompanied by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, the Prime Minister then walked up to the opposition benches to meet Gandhi and exchanged pleasantries with her. He was also seen interacting with TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee.



Modi spoke briefly to Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The Home Minister was seen talking to Gandhi for some time after exchanging pleasantries.



Rajnath Singh, Kumar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia were also seen talking to the leaders of TMC, which has upped the ante against the Prime Minister's demonetisation move.



The TMC members, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and those of some other parties are expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to protest against the government's declaration that Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes are no longer legal tenders.



After the House was adjourned, Modi was seen being greeted by a large number of BJP MPs, who had queued up along the aisle.



