Monthly returns to be must under GST

Moving at jet speed, the tax department has come up with draft rules on returns and refund under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, which is heading for unveiling in April next year.



The rules, which are likely to be finalised by the GST council this week, require assessees to file monthly returns and specify procedure for claiming refunds of taxes, interest and fees.



The central board of excise and customs (CBEC) has asked stakeholders to give their comments on the return rule by Wednesday so that it could be considered at the meeting of GST council on September 30. The apex indirect tax authority had on Monday unveiled three draft rules and their formats relating to registration, invoice and payments for public comments.



“With this (draft rules on return and refund), all the rules pertaining to the five process documents issued earlier have been put in public domain and feedback is sought by the government,” said Pratik Jain, leader (indirect tax) at global consultancy PwC.



As per the draft rules for refund, a registered taxable person will be required to furnish a monthly return in specified form (GSTR-3). There is also a provision for electronic furnishing of annual return by the registered taxable person and composition supplier.



The draft rules further said every taxable person whose aggregate turnover during a financial year exceeds Rs 1 crore will be required to submit annually a duly certified audited statement. The return related rules mandate electronic submission of annual statements. There is also provision for issuance of automatic notices to non-filers.



“Interestingly, GST return needs to contain details of profit as per P&L account, gross profit, net profit etc. This effectively means that industry would need to gear up to draw state wise profit & loss accounts, which is typically not needed at present. This will require a major overhaul of the accounting systems for large corporates,” PwC’s Jain noted.



