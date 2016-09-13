Indirect tax collection up 27%, direct tax 15% till Aug

The government’s tax kitty continues to swell on higher personal income and robust indirect tax collection.



In the first five months of FY17, till August, direct tax collection, which comprises corporate and personal tax, went up 15.03 per cent to 1.89 lakh crore. This accounts for 22.30 per cent of the budget estimates for FY17.



Growth in corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT) stood at 11.55 per cent and 24.06 per cent, respectively.



While the increase in CIT collection indicated improving health of the corporate sector, a revenue department official said higher collection was result of companies paying advance tax in June instead of earlier practice of depositing it in September.



During April-August, the indirect tax collection, which comprises major central levy of central excise, custom and service tax, surged 27.5 per cent to Rs 3.36 lakh crore over the corresponding period of FY16. As per official data, this is 43.2 per cent of the budget estimates of indirect taxes for FY17.



“The jump in indirect tax collection has primarily happened on account of increase in levy on petroleum products,” the official said.



Among the three indirect taxes, central excise recorded the highest growth at 48.8 per cent during April-August, followed by service tax and customs. The total central excise collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The service tax and customs collection was Rs 75,219 crore and Rs 85,557 crore, respectively.



The total tax collection at the end of August stood at Rs 5.25 lakh crore, about a third of the Rs 16.26 lakh crore target for 2016-17. The government is targeting 12.64 per cent growth from direct tax to Rs 8.47 lakh crore in FY17, and 10.8 per cent growth to Rs 7.79 lakh crore from indirect tax.



