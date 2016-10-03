IDS windfall may help govt achieve fiscal deficit target

The success of the income declaration scheme (IDS) will help the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target without having to cut expenditure.The government has received disclosure of undeclared income and assets worth Rs 65,250 crore under IDS, which would yield tax revenue of nearly Rs 30,000 crore for it.The government has targeted to restrict fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) this year against 3.9 per cent the previous year. But the fiscal deficit has already hit 76.4 per cent of the budget estimate at the end of August.In the same period last year, the fiscal deficit was much lower at 66.5 per cent of the budget estimate.Meanwhile, the disinvestment process is also moving much slower than expected. The government has targeted to raise Rs 56,500 crore via stake sale – Rs36,000 crore through minority stake sale and the balance Rs 20,500 crore by strategic sale – this financial year.While nearly Rs 20,000 crore is likely to be mobilised through share buyback and minority stake sale, there is no progress on strategic sale front.A senior finance ministry official told Financial Chronicle that there is no plan to cut expenditure to meet the fiscal deficit target.The government has targeted tax revenue of Rs 10.54 lakh crore this financial year. Against that, it has collected Rs 2.8 lakh crore up to August, which works out to 26.6 per cent of the budget estimate. In comparison, the achievement on tax revenue during the same period last was just 22.8 per cent.But the government hopes that tax deduction on hiked salary of central government employees and improvement in rural and urban demand will lead to pickup in tax collections in the second half of the financial year (October-March).“Fiscal situation will be corrected in the latter part of the year as revenue flow is expected to improve,” the official added.The extra revenue that will flow to the government from IDS will also help it cushion potential impact of any surge in international crude oil prices, something that has become a real possibility after the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) members agreed on output cuts.Oil prices jumped more than 5 per cent in New York after Opec ministers said the group agreed on September 29 to limit production to a range of 32.5-33 million barrels a day.The government bears petroleum burden and has to compensate oil-marketing companies for under-recoveries on PDS kerosene and domestic LPG whose prices are still being regulated by it.Taking advantage of low oil prices, the government has jacked up excise duty on petrol and diesel. But if crude oil surges again, the government might be forced to slash taxes to keep fuel rates from going through the roof and hurting retail consumers, say energy experts.