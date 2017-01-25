LoginRegister
GST: Tax collectors now threaten non-cooperation

By FC Bureau Jan 25 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Government Finance, Taxation

The indirect tax officers are up in arms against the Centre’s move to allow state authorities controlling 90 per cent assessees below Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover

Upset over recent decisions of the GST Council chaired by finance minister Arun Jaitley, associations representing about 70,000 central excise, customs and service tax collectors have warned of a non-cooperation movement.

Mounting pressure on the government to review the decision, the tax officials have decided to escalate their protest. To start with, the employees’ associations will not celebrate International Customs Day on Friday. Further, they will observe ‘black day’ by wearing black badges on Martyrs’ Day on January 30.

As per the records of the meeting, the associations have said that their members are highly disappointed and feel cheated over the decisions taken by the finance minister at the GST Council meeting on January 16.

Seeking larger share of the pie in the last GST Council meeting, states had managed to bargain hard with the Centre with the latter yielding to most of their demands. Besides control over small dealers, the Centre had also agreed to give states the powers to levy tax on economic activity within 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

“We feel that the biggest tax reform of the century should have been in conformity with the principles of responsibility and authority going together and also in conformity with the Constitutional design. We feel that the decision shall weaken the Centre’s ability to ensure its revenues,” the minutes of the meeting of the steering committee of associations representing Group A, B and C employees of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) revealed.

It further said the decisions (of the GST Council) will not only adversely affect the career of revenue officers, they are also not in the national interest.

“We oppose the decisions taken by the GST Council and request for deferment and review of the above inappropriate and incorrect decisions,” the minutes read.

The decision to protest the Centre’s move came after a meeting of representatives of Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise), All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers, All India Central Excise Inspectors’ Association and All India Central Excise and Service Tax Ministerial Officers Association.

Stating that the decisions of the GST Council will not only weaken the position of the Centre and affect revenue collection but also national security, the tax officials asked the government to take immediate action to resolve the issues.

The GST is proposed to be rolled out from July 1 as against April 1 decided earlier by the government.

