GST set to kick in from July 1, draft laws cleared

Rolling out of much-awaited goods and services tax (GST) from July 1 this year seems almost certain with all-powerful GST Council clearing the final drafts of supporting legislations in its 11th meeting here on Saturday.



The Council will take up the State-GST (SGST) and Union Territory-GST (UT-GST) laws in its next meeting on March 16.



The key bills -- central GST (CGST), integrated GST (IGST) and the draft compensation law for covering revenue losses to states in the new tax regime would now be tabled in the Parliament which reconvenes next week.



"In a nutshell, compensation law was approved in last meeting (and) today (GST Council) approved the CGST and IGST law and in next meeting we will be approving the SGST and UTGST law which will then complete the legislative exercise and enable us to take these before Parliament," said finance minister Arun Jaitley who chairs the joint forum of Centre and states.



He further said that if these bills are approved, then four laws -- Compensation Law, CGST law, UTGST law and IGST law -- will get cleared by Cabinet and taken to Parliament in the forthcoming session. SGST law will go to state legislatures for their approval.



"With this, I don't see any roadblock in GST becoming a reality from July 1. Now one would hope that GST rules and rates would also be finalised quickly and put up in public domain for discussions.” said Pratik Jain, Indirect Tax Leader, PwC India.



The GST Council has also cleared the provision for a clause in the model GST Law to levy upto 40 per cent tax (20 per cent by the Centre and an equal amount by the states). This will only be an enabling provision to levy higher tax, for instance on demerit goods, and would not alter the current four-tier slab of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.



"The rates will be what has been decided by the Council. There won't be a higher rate of taxation. But the cap rate in the legislation is always put at a higher level to leave a headspace, just as in the Customs Act you have a difference between the bound rate and applied rate. So the applied rate is going to be what the council has decided," Jaitley said.



The provision for an upper cap is intended to obviate the need for going to Parliament in case the levy is to be raised on certain goods and services.



Further, the GST Council has also accepted the demands of small eateries and restaurants and decided to levy a 5 per cent GST (2.5 per cent by Centre and 2.5 per cent by state) on them having annual turnover of upto Rs 50 lakh. This may make dining out a little cheaper post GST implementation.



Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said there were demands that restaurants should be included in the composition scheme especially those with less turnover. He said that the first meeting of GST Council had decided that composition scheme in GST regime would be applicable on trading and manufacturing units with up to Rs 50 lakh turnover.



"So the Council decided that there would be a composition scheme for restaurants up to a turnover of Rs 50 lakh and the rate for them is 5 per cent.



So the remaining restaurants, they will come in the regular service tax rate," Adhia said.



The composition scheme provides for an easier and simple method of calculating tax liability and allows GST registration for dealers with turnover below the compounding cut-off.



Billed as the biggest tax reform, the GST seeks to subsume almost all major indirect taxes and levies by the Centre and states such as state sales tax, VAT, service tax, luxury tax and entertainment tax. Industry experts have claimed that the shift to GST will add upto 2 per cent to the economy.



