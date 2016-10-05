GST rollout: CBEC not to go for major set-up overhaul

The central board of excise and customs (CBEC) has decided to not go for any major overhaul of its organisational set-up as it re-organises its field formations for rolling out goods and services (GST) from next fiscal. This is to avoid 'rocking the boat' by tax officers tasked with implementing the biggest tax reform in India's history.No additional post has been proposed in the restructuring exercise.The new structure is based on the number of taxpayers in a state, revenue base, available infrastructure and state boundary. The CBEC has proposed to create 107 GST commissionerates as against the combined central excise and service commissionerates of 141 now.As per the directorate general of human resource development (DGHRD) of CBEC, a GST commissionerate has been proposed for every 15,000-20,000 assessees in the new indirect tax regime. It will also be considered if revenue collection is Rs 5,000 crore in a financial year. For example, three commissionerates have been proposed for Andhra Pradesh, which has 63,097 assessees and a total revenue of Rs 13,657 crore. Again, a total of six commissionerates have been planned for Delhi as it has 1,59,621 assessees and a revenue base of Rs 25,385 crore.Each state, except the ones which have a very low assessee base, like some states in the North East, will have at least one GST commissionerate comprising five divisions and 50 ranges.The DGHRD will make a presentation on this to chief commissioners at a meeting on Wednesday in the Capital. The move is aimed at seeking inputs from these senior officials posted in different zones and incorporating their suggestions before giving its final official seal."A key feature of the re-structuring is emphasis on tax-payer services. Now, there will be help centres across the country to help assessees because the GST will be a new law and will require hand-holding. The new field formation will cover all areas and be congruent with state jurisdiction. Another idea in the new structure is to give special dispensation to commissionerates for legacy cases so that they can be adjudicated in a year or two," a senior CBEC official told Financial Chronicle, wishing not to be named.The government is working on a war-footing to implement GST from April 1 next year in spite of challenges coming from industry in terms of their inadequate preparedness for the new regime. It is in the process of readying a robust IT infrastructure for the flagship economic agenda of the Narendra Modi government.Last week, the Union cabinet cleared a Rs 2,256 crore system upgrade project, Saksham, to integrate the tax department's systems with that of the goods and services network (GSTN), the entity created to build and maintain IT systems for GST. The government has geared up to put a full-proof IT system in place and an efficient administrative structure to execute the tax reforms. And why not? The number of tax-payers, including traders and dealers under various indirect tax laws administered by CBEC, would increase from about 36 lakh now to over 65 lakh after the introduction of GST.In order to facilitate faster resolution to taxpayers, a directorate general of dispute resolution (DGDR) has been proposed to be created. This body will maintain a data bank of judicial decisions and rulings for dissemination to improve the quality of adjudications. It will also examine adjudication orders for assessing legal points to determine appeals in higher judicial fora. Specialised adjudication verticals have been proposed in seven major cities.Footprints of directorates like the directorate general of central excise intelligence (DGCEI) and the national academy of customs, excise and narcotics (NACEN) would be increased to strengthen the taxation machinery.The GST would subsume most of the indirect taxes levied by Centre and states and turn India into a common national market removing state barriers.To be sure, DGCEI would be renamed as DGGSTI and almost each state will have a unit of it. The CBEC would be called central board of indirect taxes (CBIC) in the new regime."Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneshwar, Vizag and Kochi regional units are being upgraded to zonal units. A zonal unit in Patna has been proposed while there would be more sub-regional units post-GST," another official said.