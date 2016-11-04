GST may fuel 3.5% higher services tax

There is widespread fear that implementation of goods and services tax (GST) will fuel inflation because consumers will be paying 3.5 per cent higher service tax under the proposed indirect tax regime.Currently, the payable tax on most of the services is 15.5 per cent, including the krishi cess. But once the GST regime is in place on April 1, consumers will have to effectively pay a service tax rate of 19 per cent.However, both finance minister Arun Jaitley and chief economic adviser Arvind Subramaniam, claimed that there would be no cascading impact of GST on inflation. “I don't think there is any fear on inflation because 6 per cent goes to 5 per cent. A few products move from 26 to 28 per cent, but many go from 26 per cent to 18 per cent,” Subramanian said.Rajeev Dimri, leader, indirect tax, BMR & Associates LLP, said that the standard rate of 12 and 18 per cent for most of the items and services, keeps the overall tax incidence below or around the existing tax costs.The inflationary impact on standard rated commodities should be minimal, but services may become dearer by getting pushed to the 18 per cent slab.He, however, added that the list of commodities to be taxed at the highest slab of 28 per cent should be watched out, as commodities covered in this bracket are likely to face a higher tax incidence than that under the current regime.“From the perspective of overall tax incidence, levy of cess on luxury items and demerit goods should be acceptable to the industry, as these goods face a similar tax burden presently,” Dimri said.But he further added that dealing with another tier of tax would be administratively difficult to handle, specifically given the short timeframe that India Inc has in hand for setting up GST-enabled systems. Also modalities around levy of cess, viz point of levy and credit eligibility, among others, will be critical aspects to watch out.DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, said it is too early to talk about the impact of GST, but the experience is that GST tends to be inflationary in the short term.Rajeev Talwar, managing director DLF, too said it was unclear what tax rate will be applicable to which commodity, making it difficult to assess the impact.