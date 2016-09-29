GST: Govt sprints, industry crawls

The fast-paced decisions by the government to launch the goods and services tax (GST) from the appointed date of April 1 next year have caught the industry off guard. The trade and industry has not geared up to the new indirect tax structure even as officials have been prodding them to start preparations. They are now grappling with IT infrastructure and training their executives to deal with the new tax regime. This cast doubts over rolling out of the tax reform as per its schedule.Last month, a section of the industry had sought more time, at least six months from the date of notifying rules, for bringing the unified tax system that would subsume most of the indirect taxes levied by the Centre and the states."Almost the two-third of the country is not geared up to bring GST into their individual businesses. Even concept-level discussion has not happened," said Amit Kumar Sarkar, partner at global consultancy Grant Thornton India.Finance minister Arun Jaitley had earlier this month sounded cautious on implementing the GST from next April. He had termed the target as stiff but said he would certainly like to give it a try.Industry sources said some players got serious about GST only after the model GST law was brought out in June this year and started preparing for the new taxation system. A large number of businesses still remain slow and hope government will extend the deadline under industry pressure. They hoped that government will give six-month time after notifying the GST rules. But given the lightening speed at which government is now taking decisions for moving to GST next April it seems the industry has no choice but to keep pace."The speed at which GST developments are taking place has taken industry by surprise, which is struggling to keep pace," said Pratik Jain, leader (indirect tax) at PwC India.Over the last one week, the government has moved at jet speed to resolve GST-related issues. On September 23, the GST Council fixed the revenue threshold below which traders would be exempted from goods and services tax (GST) at Rs 20 lakh while keeping it at Rs 10 lakh for north-eastern and hilly states. Two days later, the tax department came out with draft rules on registration, invoice and payments. The momentum continued further and central board of excise and customs (CBEC) on Tuesday issued draft rules on returns under the GST.More measures are set to follow in coming days for operatinalising the new tax structure. The GST Council is expected to finalise the draft rules that have been unveiled this week in its second meeting on September 30 in the capital. One of the most contentious issues of standard GST rate would be taken up in the high-level meeting on October 17-19.Notably, as many as 16 states ratified the GST Constitution amendment bill in 23 days as against a target of 30 days.As government had amended the Constitution with effect from September 16 this year to levy GST it has technically time till September 15, 2017 to bring the new tax structure. If by that date government fails to bring out GST, India as a country -- Centre and states will not have authority to collect tax. Now if that timeline has to be changed government will have to go for change in Constitution."So, GST may come anytime between April 1 and September 15 next year. I think at some point of time government will have to accept the pressure from industry which is saying bring it from July," said Grant Thornton's Sarkar.