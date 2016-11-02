GST: Consensus may elude as some states demand higher rate

Dilemma prevails over placing tobacco products and demerit goods like luxury cars under higher tax slab of more than 26 per cent in the new indirect tax regime, even though only days are left for the all-powerful GST Council’s meet on November 3-4 to finalise the rate structure.Tax experts have warned that a very high rate and more items coming under it would take the feel-good factor away from the goods and services tax (GST).While the Centre wants the peak rate to be 26 per cent in the four-tier tax structure in the new indirect tax regime covering tobacco products and demerit items, several states, especially Rajasthan and Gujarat, insist on a fifth tax slab of 40 per cent.An official source told Financial Chronicle that the Centre is wary of higher tax slab of 40 per cent as it could result in inflation and incur a high political cost.Giving justifications for higher tax on sin goods like tobacco, the Centre has proposed a cess over higher GST rate.“In case GST causes inflation people would tend to hold the Centre responsible for it while states will get away. The central government is aware of this and would therefore not accede to the demand of keeping any other rate higher than 26 per cent,” he said.Explaining further the official said that if a higher rate, say 40 per cent, is agreed it will not only apply to tobacco products but many other items will also come under it fuelling price increase. This will create negative perception about the new tax structure and may have an impact on electoral outcome.Further, states levy as much as 62 per cent tax (Rajasthan) on tobacco products given their serious effects on human health to discourage its consumption. A lower rate under GST would not be taken in good taste and state governments may face public ire for it.States are pushing for higher tax rate for demerit items for political reasons too. They want to be seen as taxing heavily the rich while seeking to discourage consumption of sin items.“Too many slabs would be problematic. The higher the rate goes and more products are there under it more would be issues like evasion and revenue leakage. Eventually, the feel-good factor that will really make economy buoyant will not come in. Because the rates are expected to decrease in the GST we are saying that the economy will be buoyant and GDP will increase,” Bipin Sapra, partner (indirect tax & regulatory services) at EY.The GST Council, the joint forum of Centre and states, is scheduled to meet on November 3-4 to finalise the rate structure in the new indirect tax regime. It could not decide the rate structure in the previous meeting because states had varying views over the rates proposed by the Centre and imposition of cess over and above higher GST rate of 26 per cent.Also, sufficient data was not available to calculate revenue implication of the four-tier tax structure of 6,12,18 and 26 per cent. But now the Centre and states have exchanged data and are all set to make headway on the crucial issue.Apart from rates, the issue of administrative control over service tax assesses is also on the agenda of the GST Council.“In the last meeting some states wanted item wise discussion as regards rate but it is unlikely given the large number of goods. Certain goods could be clubbed into one and may be discussed in the next meeting,” another official said adding that agenda for the meeting has already been circulated.Items constituting nearly 50 per cent of the weight in the consumer price index basket (mainly food items) are proposed to be exempted from the levy of the GST.In the last meeting, states had opposed levy of cess and instead suggested higher tax rate for compensating losing states. On the issue of assessing the service tax assesses also they did not come onboard with the Centre.Pitching for levying of cess, finance minister Arun Jaitley had last week said that it would ensure no additional burden on the taxpayer and yet be able to compensate the losing states. On suggestions that Centre may compensate states by putting additional tax, he said that the cost of funding through this route would be exorbitantly high and almost unbearable.