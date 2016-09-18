LoginRegister
'Govt working overtime to ensure implementation of GST from Apr 1'

By Noor Mohammad Sep 18 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Government Finance, Taxation
The government is working overtime to ensure that Goods and Services Tax (GST) is implemented from April 1, cabinet secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha said on Saturday.

Talking about the government’s reform programme, Sinha said, “A silent revolution is underway and despite teething problems, India would move on to accomplish the objectives and targets set by its government in all sectors of economic activities.”

The entire infrastructure sector, be it roads, civil aviation, energy, conventional and non-convention, power and have improved their performance and the civil aviation sector has begun to grow at 20 per cent, posing tough competition to railways, Sinha said while addressing Chief Secretaries’ Conclave- Accelerate Ease of Doing Business to the Next Orbit. The PHD Chamber hosted the event.

Speaking later at the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant emphasised that “India needs to move towards rapid growth for economic transformation and that states and UTs need to partner the Centre in this pursuit”.

“The intended goal may be achieved only when states and UTs grow at minimum 12 per cent,” he added.

Kant said that the NITI Aayog would support all states that strive for higher growth rate with pro-active policies.

At least 12 states will have to grow at 12 per cent for India to move on to an overall growth rate of 9-10 per cent, he added.

Kant also made a prognosis that with increase in ease of doing business, a minimum of 2 per cent growth rate could be added to existing rate of growth and that is why there is clamor within all states and UTs for increasing ease of doing business,

Chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Delhi Vivek Kumar Dhand and K K Sharma as well as representatives from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh attended the meet.

noor.mohammad@mydigitalfc.com

