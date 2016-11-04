Govt proposes 4% tax on gold, but defers final decision

While fixing the GST rates, Centre proposed to levy a 4 per cent tax on gold, but deferred a final decision. The trade, which had vehemently opposed the introduction of excise duty in the last budget, is still hoping that the government will keep the GST for gold below two per cent as per their recommendation.“We are in advanced stage of negotiations with the government on the rates and we have represented that the rates should not go above two per cent. In fact we are looking for 1.25 per cent GST for gold,” said Bachhraj Bamalwa, past chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation. The government has assured us that the interests of the trade will be protected, he added.Currently, gold invites one per cent VAT in most states other than Kerala, where it is five per cent. Further, the government had introduced one per cent excise duty. However, this duty is not for all in the industry. Only 15 per cent of the industry has to pay the excise duty. In such a scenario, the industry finds that 1.25 per cent should be fair for the trade.“Considering the extremely high price sensitivity of the products of GJI and the various complexities in the manufacturing and distribution cycle, tax and fiscal policy makers have, over several decades, experienced and accepted that, for domestic transactions, a minimal indirect tax rate of 0 – 1.25 per cent best ensures tax compliance and collection,” said Praveenshankar Pandya, chairman, GJEPC.“Moreover, gold attracts 10 per cent import duty. When other goods had a VAT of 12.5 per cent, gold had only one per cent, because the country imports gold for its consumption and pays 10 per cent duty on it. Effectively, the duty paid by the end customer will come closer to 12 per cent slab,” he said.But the industry wants the government to bring down the import duty to check the smuggling and save the trade from slipping into wrong hands.The trade has been consistently asking the government to bring down the import duties for a long time. It was looking forward for a reduction in the last budget, but was surprised by an additional burden of excise duty. The trade strongly opposed the involvement of excise department in jewellery manufacturing, but had to reconcile to it. However, it still hopes to get a favourable GST rate as per its recommendation.