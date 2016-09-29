LoginRegister
Govt must educate, prepare traders about GST

By Noor Mohammad Sep 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Government Finance, Taxation

The government will have to interact with traders at the district level as trade associations do not have the desired reach

As the government plans to implement the goods and services tax (GST) from next April, it should hold interactions to educate traders and prepare them for compliance.

The government role is critical in this regard as trade associations lack the reach to do this job.

The GST requires timely, correct and complete compliance through IT network, GSTN, without any manual interface. This would be especially challenging for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that lack technological sophistication.

MSMEs will have to upgrade and modernise their IT system to ensure timely compliance with the GST. Since there will be no human intervention, any mistake in feeding data into the system will be difficult to detect and correct.

“MSMEs have apprehension that if someone does not enter right detail, then credit reimbursement of the entire chain will get stuck,” says Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (FISME).

The turnover threshold for GST exemption has been set at Rs 20 lakh, which has been welcomed by trade associations.

Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary general, Confederation of All-India Traders, says traders can be prepared for GST implementation provided the government interacts with associations on a large scale.

However, he added this task can be handled only by the government as associations do not have the reach every noon and corner of the country.

“The government will have to interact with traders at the district level as trade associations do not have the reach,” Khandlewal told FC.

While Khandelwal has welcomed GST, he is still not clear if compliance costs will go up after implementation of the new indirect tax regime.

“It is too early to say if compliance costs will go. Let Central GST and Integrated GST come, only then we will have an idea about this,” he added.

The Indian MSME sector contributes 8 per cent of GDP, 45 per cent of exports and 40 per cent of the domestic manufacturing.

According to a CRISIL Analysis, the logistical cost for companies in bulk manufacturing will be reduced by around 20 per cent, which would be crucial for survival of MSMEs.

Since GST does not distinguish between goods and services, which is good news for the SMEs that deal with sales and services model of business. For them, the taxation will be simplified and will be calculated on total.

However, SMEs that supply to the end customer will be at the wrong end of GST because the tax will be levied on supply and will not be available for input credit, which will increase product costs, say tax experts.

noormohammad@mydigitalfc.com

